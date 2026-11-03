UFC Reportedly Targeting Another January 2027 Event With Major First Fight News

The UFC’s 2027 schedule continues to take shape with news of a high-profile bout for an unannounced event on January 23.

There are only five events left on the UFC calendar for 2026, and the promotion remains at home in Las Vegas this week for another UFC Fight Night card following a controversial conclusion to UFC Vegas 123 last weekend.

UFC 335 will also take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on December 12 to close out 2026 before a lengthy break, which won’t end until the UFC makes its return to Dallas on January 16.

UFC Fight Night on January 23 to Feature Vinicius Oliveira vs. Pat Sabatini

The UFC is also set to return to Toronto for UFC 336 on January 30, and the following week the promotion heads back to Sydney for what’s already shaping up to be a high-profile UFC Fight Night card.

Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Nikita Krylov (red gloves) after a light heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although there’s no confirmed location yet, Laerte Viana reports that a UFC Fight Night event will also take place on January 23 and feature a huge featherweight contest between Vinicius Oliveira and Pat Sabatini.

Vinicius Oliveira Has Won Three "Fight of the Night" Bonuses in the UFC

Currently unranked in the featherweight Top 15 for both the media and Meta AI UFC rankings, Oliveira punched his ticket to the UFC with a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Vinicius Oliveira during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian formally introduced himself to UFC fans the following year with a “Performance of the Night”-winning knockout against Bernardo Sopaj, and that bout also took home “Fight of the Night” honors to net Oliveira a significant payday in his debut.

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That finish was followed by three-straight decision victories to earn Oliveira a step up in competition against Mario Bautista, who submitted “Lokdog” in a UFC Fight Night main event last February.

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Originally scheduled to return against Giga Chikadze in June, Oliviera instead faced longtime UFC veteran Andre Fili and secured another “Fight of the Night” bonus after stopping Fili with strikes late in the second round.

Pat Sabatini Riding Momentum of Four-Fight Win Streak

While Oliveira currently isn’t listed in the featherweight rankings, Sabatini sits at #7 on the Meta AI list but isn’t ranked in the media Top 15.

Pat Sabatini (red gloves) fights Chepe Mariscal (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former Cage Fury FC champion, the American joined the UFC in 2021 and initially went 4-0 before suffering a knockout loss to Damon Jackson the following year.

Pat Sabatini (Red Gloves) fights Tristan Connelly (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Sabatini rebounded by submitting Lucas Almeida before he was knocked out again by future featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes at UFC 295, but since then the 35-year-old has put together an impressive four-fight win streak that most recently saw him defeat William Gomis at UFC 328.

Pat Sabatini (red gloves) fights William Gomis (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 2027 rapidly approaching, fans can expect confirmation of plans for a UFC event on January 23 soon as the promotion’s schedule slowly start to come together for next year.