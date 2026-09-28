UFC Star Charles Oliveira Left Speechless After Teammate's Latest KO Win

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is still awaiting a date for his next fight. However, his inactivity over the last six months since his UFC 326 main event win against Max Holloway in Las Vegas has allowed him to become more polished as a training partner and teammate.

The latest example came during UFC Vegas 121 last Saturday, which saw lightweight Elvis Brener make short work of Josiah Harrell at 4:14 of the opening round in one of nine finishes across a 12-fight UFC Fight Night card that included the TUF 34 finale fights.

Charles Oliveira Explodes With Excitement During UFC Vegas 121

Apr 18, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA; UFC fighter Charles Oliveira watches the fight between Thiago Moises (red gloves) and Gauge Young (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brener (17-6 MMA) needed one right hook, plus a series of follow-up strikes, to close the deal against Harrell (11-2 MMA), who fell to 0-2 in the UFC after being signed directly from LFA.

Brener caught Oliveira's attention as he and a group of people watched the card remotely, rather than cornering him from the Meta APEX. Oliveira stayed locked in on the fight from the moment it began, no matter how short it was.

A now-viral clip of Oliveira's reaction has surfaced and was reposted by prominent MMA news aggregator Championship Rounds on 'X.'

Charles Oliveira’s reaction to his teammate Elves Brener’s knockout



“WE K*LLED HIM! I’VE BEEN F*CKING SAYING IT. TAKE THAT F*CKING STONING.” 😭



(via @mmacrash) https://t.co/ftgUHWKKcV pic.twitter.com/L794MJfb1g — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2026

Oliveira's reaction has been replayed over 177,000 times, as he flipped out when Brener's fight-ending combination was immediately familiar to the ex-UFC champion.

"We f****** killed him," Oliveira yelled in Portuguese. "I've been f****** saying it. Take that f****** stoning. I've been f****** saying it."

Clearly, whichever aspect Brener drilled in camp worked to perfection, or darn near close to it. Oliveira's group was just as surprised, and they all tried not to laugh as the fight's finishing sequence concluded.

Brener snapped a three-fight losing skid by earning his first UFC win since Nov. 2023. Having competed in the UFC since Feb. 2023, the win could be the confidence booster he needs to establish himself as a prospect to watch next year.

UFC Lightweight Division's Status

(Zuffa LLC)

Should Brener remain at lightweight, it's a division with constant chaos and unpredictable momentum shifts. Champion Justin Gaethje is targeting his first title defense against Arman Tsarukyan, should he decide not to retire, while former champion Ilia Topuria waits for his chance to potentially regain the title.

Either way, the UFC's investment in Brener could be a storyline to follow, assuming he keeps winning. However, another losing skid could result in a 180-degree shift that could change his career trajectory.

We'll see how his next fight transpires after all.