UFC Star Charles Oliveira Left Speechless After Teammate's Latest KO Win
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is still awaiting a date for his next fight. However, his inactivity over the last six months since his UFC 326 main event win against Max Holloway in Las Vegas has allowed him to become more polished as a training partner and teammate.
The latest example came during UFC Vegas 121 last Saturday, which saw lightweight Elvis Brener make short work of Josiah Harrell at 4:14 of the opening round in one of nine finishes across a 12-fight UFC Fight Night card that included the TUF 34 finale fights.
Charles Oliveira Explodes With Excitement During UFC Vegas 121
Brener (17-6 MMA) needed one right hook, plus a series of follow-up strikes, to close the deal against Harrell (11-2 MMA), who fell to 0-2 in the UFC after being signed directly from LFA.
Brener caught Oliveira's attention as he and a group of people watched the card remotely, rather than cornering him from the Meta APEX. Oliveira stayed locked in on the fight from the moment it began, no matter how short it was.
A now-viral clip of Oliveira's reaction has surfaced and was reposted by prominent MMA news aggregator Championship Rounds on 'X.'
Oliveira's reaction has been replayed over 177,000 times, as he flipped out when Brener's fight-ending combination was immediately familiar to the ex-UFC champion.
"We f****** killed him," Oliveira yelled in Portuguese. "I've been f****** saying it. Take that f****** stoning. I've been f****** saying it."
Clearly, whichever aspect Brener drilled in camp worked to perfection, or darn near close to it. Oliveira's group was just as surprised, and they all tried not to laugh as the fight's finishing sequence concluded.
Brener snapped a three-fight losing skid by earning his first UFC win since Nov. 2023. Having competed in the UFC since Feb. 2023, the win could be the confidence booster he needs to establish himself as a prospect to watch next year.
UFC Lightweight Division's Status
Should Brener remain at lightweight, it's a division with constant chaos and unpredictable momentum shifts. Champion Justin Gaethje is targeting his first title defense against Arman Tsarukyan, should he decide not to retire, while former champion Ilia Topuria waits for his chance to potentially regain the title.
Either way, the UFC's investment in Brener could be a storyline to follow, assuming he keeps winning. However, another losing skid could result in a 180-degree shift that could change his career trajectory.
We'll see how his next fight transpires after all.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99