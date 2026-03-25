UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Shares Massive Update On UFC Trilogy Fight With Petr Yan

It looks like UFC fans can start looking ahead to seeing one of the biggest trilogy fights in recent memory take place this summer.

Most of the UFC’s recent promotional work has been focused on hyping up the “Freedom Fights 250” card that’s expected to take place at The White House on June 14, and according to a recent report from Ariel Helwani the summer may also finally see Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC during International Fight Week.

The early months of the UFC’s new deal with Paramount haven’t exactly been loaded with exciting fights, but Merab Dvalishvili claims that fans should be treated to a massive trilogy bout between him and Petr Yan later this year.

Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Plans For Petr Yan Trilogy Fight

Speaking to TNT Sports, Dvalishvili was asked about when fans can expect to see him return to the Octagon for the first time since losing his bantamweight title.

"Realistically, in June, or maximum August," Dvalishvili answered. "Because Petr [Yan] already said he’s good, and he was ready for fight in June. But June, we all know, we have White House, and we are not fighting in White House. So after June, either in July or August, whenever the UFC [needs] us. I’m ready, and Petr already said he’s ready too.”

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Provided that Dvalishvili’s claim about the UFC targeting a trilogy bout with Yan is accurate, it’s no surprise to see that the promotion is giving “The Machine” an immediate chance to reclaim his belt after one of the most active championship reigns in UFC history.

"No Mercy" Snapped Dvalishvili's Massive Win Streak In UFC 323 Rematch

After beginning his UFC career with back-to-back losses, Dvalishvili won 10-straight fights to earn a bantamweight title shot at UFC 306, where he defeated Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Cory Sandhagen (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Georgian spent very little time savoring the fact that he’d captured UFC gold, as “The Machine” went on to log three successful title defenses during the course of 2025. In addition to notching a second win over O’Malley (this time via submission), Dvalishvili also handed Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss and defeated perennial top-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

Petr Yan (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

An attempt to defend his belt four times within a calendar year at UFC 323 saw Dvalishvili suffer a unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight titleholder Yan. “No Mercy” fell to the Georgian in 2023 as part of a three-fight skid that followed his first UFC title reign, but Yan has now won three-straight fights and will have the chance to take a 2-1 lead in the series over Dvalishvili if the two bantamweight stars do meet again this summer.