Ex-UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Shares Major Update on Plans for Petr Yan UFC Trilogy

It sounds like the wheels are finally moving on the expected trilogy fight between UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

The two UFC stars met for the second time in December at UFC 323, where Yan avenged his previous loss to Dvalishvili and unseated the Georgian via unanimous decision to claim the UFC bantamweight belt for the second time.

The result ended a staggering 14-fight win streak for Dvalishvili, who also successfully defended his bantamweight title on three occasions after taking it from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in 2024.

Merab Dvalishvili Shares Update on Petr Yan UFC Trilogy

Comments from both men in recent months indicated that the UFC would ideally like to have them meet in a trilogy fight next, and Dvalishvili recently shared an update on those plans while speaking with Ariel Helwani.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“After the fight in December against Yan, [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] came to my after party,” Dvalishvili explained. “He told me ‘Take as much time as you want, heal up, and call me when you’re ready.’ It’s gonna be trilogy against you, and Yan.’…I was hoping to get fight before the White House card, because UFC did say that most likely our fight won’t be in White House. So that’s why I was hoping to fight against Yan in May…Now, I’m guessing, our fight may be happening in August.”

Petr Yan (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As mentioned by Dvalishvili, the trilogy with Yan won’t features as part of a "UFC Freedom 250” card at The White House that currently features two title fights. Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will square off for the interim heavyweight title in the night’s co-main event, and the headlining bout will see Ilia Topuria take on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout.

UFC Returns to Philadelphia in August for UFC 330

The next numbered UFC card after the White House show is UFC 329, but Dvalishvili went on to note that fighting on that date also seems unlikely given that he and Yan haven’t been approached by the UFC yet.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

An August booking would point to UFC 330, which will see the UFC makes its return to Philadelphia, PA. No fights have been announced for the card as of yet, but recent rumors indicate that the UFC is looking to have Islam Makhachev defend his welterweight title for the first time against #2-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

A Makhachev main event with Yan vs. Dvalishvili 3 as the co-headliner would immediately make UFC 330 one of the biggest events of the entire year, and it remains to be seen if the UFC will opt to stack the Philadelphia card or try to hold one of those title bouts for a yet-to-be-announced UFC 331 event that will presumably take place in September.