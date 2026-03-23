UFC Star Movsar Evloev Shares Defiant Message After Controversial UFC London Win

Movsar Evloev isn’t letting himself get distracted by the responses to his latest victory over fellow top-ranked UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy.

Taking place at the 02 Arena, last weekend’s edition of UFC London was headlined by a presumed featherweight title eliminator bout between Evloev and Murphy, who both entered the night boasting undefeated records in professional MMA.

After five hard-fought rounds that included a point deduction when Murphy sustained a second low blow that referee Marc Goddard deemed severe enough to warrant punishment, it was Evloev who extended his unbeaten streak when he got his hand raised via majority decision.

Movsar Evloev Addresses "Haters" After Controversial UFC London Win

The result of the fight has been a major talking point for MMA fans from the moment the final scorecards were read, and Evloev took to social media to let his past opponents know that he isn’t particularly interested in hearing their thoughts on any part of his career.

This is for all my haters. A couple of the opponents I beat had a lot to say about me, and they weren’t very nice. A couple of the others were respectful. Either way, love me or hate me, I’m going to be a champion, and you will not. I’m only focused on winners. Losers stay… — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) March 23, 2026

“This is for all my haters. A couple of the opponents I beat had a lot to say about me, and they weren’t very nice. A couple of the others were respectful. Either way, love me or hate me, I’m going to be a champion, and you will not. I’m only focused on winners. Losers stay focused on winners, and you already lost.”

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Lerone Murphy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Typically a dominant wrestler, Evloev surprised fans by choosing to largely stand and trade strikes with Murphy during the first few rounds. Factoring in Evloev’s point deduction during Round 4, many felt in the immediate aftermath of the fight that judge Clemens Werner’s 47-47 scorecard was an accurate reflection of the five-round bout.

Will Evloev Get The Next UFC Title Shot vs. Alexander Volkanovski?

Some members of the MMA community appear to have revised their scoring of the UFC London main event after re-watching the fight, and Evloev himself made sure to point out that his impressive record speaks for itself.

✅20-0 in MMA

✅10-0 in UFC

✅Resume: Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, Dan Ige

😉😉😉 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) March 23, 2026

20-0 in MMA. 10-0 in UFC. Resume: Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, Dan Ige”

Already ranked as the UFC’s #1 featherweight contender coming into UFC London, Evloev may yet still miss out on what would be his first UFC title shot thanks to the controversy around how the Murphy fight was scored.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The general consensus among the the combat sports community was that Evloev had already done enough to warrant a title shot after he defeated former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310. For now, it remains to be seen if Evloev, or another top contender like Jean Silva, will be the next challenger for UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, who successfully defended his title in a rematch with Diego Lopes at UFC 325.