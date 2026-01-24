UFC 324: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

The UFC returns tonight (January 24) to kick off its new Paramount deal with UFC 324, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event will see Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett square off for the interim UFC lightweight title, and the winner will be positioned to welcome undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria back to the Octagon later this year.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison was supposed to defend her belt against returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in the night’s co-main event. Following Harrison’s withdrawal due to a neck injury, the bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong was promoted to co-main event status.

UFC 324 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC 324 main card will see Waldo Cortes-Acosta meet the UFC’s all-time knockout leader Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight clash, plus Natália Silva and Rose Namajunas will throw down to decide who will get the next title shot against UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

READ MORE: MMA KO Predictions for UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Main Card Picks

The main card action opens with a featherweight bout featuring Arnold Allen and Jean Silva, who is returning to action after Diego Lopes handed him the first loss of his UFC career when the pair headlined Noche UFC last year.

Diego Lopes (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The featured prelim for UFC 324 sees Umar Nurmagomedov take on former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The rest of the prelims are highlighted by plenty of other notable matchups, including the flyweight tilt between top-ranked contenders Alex Perez and Charles Johnson.

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UFC 324 lost one fight on weigh-in day when Cameron Smotherman collapsed on the stage after successfully weighing in for a bantamweight bout with Ricky Turcios. Figueiredo and Perez also missed weight for their matchups, but those fights will proceed as scheduled and both men will forfeit 25% of their purses to their opponents.

READ MORE: UFC CEO Dana White Drops Huge Hint on Possible Conor McGregor UFC White House Return

The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC 324 Main Card (Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett – For the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong



• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis



• Natália Silva vs. Rose Namajunas



• Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

UFC 324 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo



• Ateva Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev



• Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas



• Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson



• Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez



• Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman



• Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman



• Ty Miller vs. Adam Fugitt

More MMA Knockout News

• Paramount's First UFC Fight Night Gets Major Upgrade With Surprise Replacement Bout

• UFC 324 Star Responds to Claims That Paramount Deal Has Increased UFC Fighter Pay

• Dana White Reveals How UFC Will Evolve Alongside MMA With Paramount+ Deal

• Justin Gaethje Reveals UFC Retirement Plan Before UFC 324 Fight With Paddy Pimblett

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.