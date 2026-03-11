UFC Star Announces Major Career Decision After Suffering Loss At UFC 326

One of the UFC’s top-ranked middleweight contenders has decided to move up a weight class following his latest setback.

Currently ruled over by undefeated UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC’s middleweight division has a few fighters that are possible candidates for a title shot whenever Chimaev is finally ready to make his first Octagon appearance of 2026.

Last weekend’s UFC 326 co-main event between Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder was a pivotal bout for the division’s title picture, and it was Borralho who got his hand raised via unanimous decision and returned to the win column after suffering his first UFC loss against Nassourdine Imavov last September.

Reinier de Ridder Announces Light Heavyweight Move After UFC 326

A former two-division titleholder with ONE Championship, de Ridder began his UFC career with four-straight victories after joining the promotion in 2024.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) greets Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Like Borralho, de Ridder also came into UFC 326 following his first UFC loss after he retired on the stool against Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vancouver. Taking to Instagram the week after he came up short against Borralho, “RDR” decided to have a bit of fun with the way he announced that he’ll be vacating the middleweight division in favor of a return to light heavyweight.

UFC 327 Main Event Will Crown A New Light Heavyweight Champion

Already a proven championship-level fighter at 205 lbs., de Ridder’s decision to move back up to light heavyweight comes following the news that Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg will square off for division’s vacant belt in the headlining bout for UFC 327 on April 11.

Procházka previously won the UFC’s light heavyweight belt with a last-minute submission following an epic war with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, but the Czech star unfortunately made the decision to vacate the belt when he was sidelined with a serious shoulder injury. The 33-year-old’s return fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 295 saw Procházka suffered a stoppage-loss in the second round, and he also suffered the same fate when he met Pereira in a rematch at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira (left) against Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Poatan” had his initial light heavyweight title reign ended by Magomed Ankalaev a year ago before making short work of Ankalaev in their immediate rematch at UFC 320. Pereira will now attempt to make history as a three-division UFC champion when he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt this summer, and the Brazilian’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight belt makes de Ridder’s move to the division that much more interesting.