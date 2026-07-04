UFC Stars Reportedly Set to Change Weight Classes for Major UFC Sacramento Fight

The UFC is reportedly close to finalizing another major fight for the promotion’s return to Sacramento, CA.

Scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center on August 22, UFC Sacramento will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to the capital city of California for the first time since 2019.

California-native Anthony Hernandez is set to headline the event in a pivotal middleweight bout against Gregory Rodrigues, who is currently on a three-fight win streak that matches his best run since joining the UFC.

Reinier de Ridder Moves Back to 205 lbs. at UFC Sacramento

According to Léo Guimaraes, UFC Sacramento will also feature another major matchup between Reinier de Ridder and Roman Dolidze, who will both be moving up to the light heavyweight division.

A former two-division titleholder with ONE Championship, de Ridder relinquished the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight belts in back-to-back fights with Anatoly Malykhin for the first losses of his MMA career before moving on from ONE.

Reinier de Ridder during his time with ONE Championship. | ONE Championship

The 35-year-old went on to score a first-round finish with UAE Warriors in 2024 and joined the UFC later that year. De Ridder stopped his first three UFC opponents and handed Bo Nickal his first MMA loss before taking a split decision over former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker last July to put himself within range of a UFC title shot.

Originally scheduled to meet UFC Sacramento headliner Hernandez in the main event of UFC Vancouver before the latter fighter suffered an injury, de Ridder ended up facing Brendan Allen and was forced to retire in between rounds four and five for his first UFC loss.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) fights Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“RDR” returned in March at UFC 326, where he dropped a decision to top middleweight contender Caio Borralho in the night’s co-main event.

Roman Dolidze Won Only UFC Light Heavyweight Appearance in 2024

While UFC Sacramento will see de Ridder compete at 205 lbs. for the first time since joining the UFC, Dolidze previously fought at light heavyweight at UFC 303 and defeated former title challenger Anthony Smith.

The win over Smith kicked off what turned into three-straight victories for Dolidze, as he returned to the middleweight division to defeat fan favorite Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori to put himself one win away from his UFC-best streak of four consecutive wins.

Roman Dolidze (red gloves) fights Christian Leroy Duncan (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That run from 2021-2022 included three-straight “Performance of the Night” bonuses, but the Georgian currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after falling to Hernandez and Christian Leroy Duncan in his two most recent outings.

Roman Dolidze at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Tapology, UFC Sacramento now has a total of six scheduled or rumored bouts with roughly a month and a half to go until the event.

UFC Sacramento Fight Card

Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Reinier de Dridder vs. Roman Dolidze

Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino

Jackson McVey vs. Wes Schultz

Carli Judice vs. Jeisla Chaves

MarQuel Mederes vs. Mason Jones