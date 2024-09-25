UFC Star on 8-Fight Streak Targets Title with UFC Paris Victory
The next middleweight title contender could be decided in the co-main event of UFC Paris this weekend, on Saturday September 28.
Well-rounded fighters Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov square off in a middleweight feature fight with massive implications. Allen rides an impressive eight-fight winning streak and hasn't lost a fight since his upset defeat to Chris Curtis in 2021, a loss he avenged in April 2024.
With Israel Adesanya no longer in the title picture after his defeat to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, and with contenders Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev busy at UFC Abu Dhabi in October, Allen believes he has a strong chance at earning the next title shot following the rumored Du Plessis-Sean Strickland rematch later this year.
"If I go out there and beat Imavov, especially if I finish Imavov. ... I think I've checked every single box except one to fight for the title," Allen told MMA Junkie. "And there's nothing I can really do overnight to check the one box, which is followers."
Allen: Imavov Turned Down 5 Round Co-Main Slot
In terms of earning more brownie points with the UFC, Allen alleged that Imavov turned down a five-round co-main event at UFC Paris.
"It's good for both of us to be a main event," Allen reflected on his position on the card in an interview with the UFC. "... They offered a five-round co-main and he said no. So here we are, three rounds, in his home city, in front of his people. Everything's in his favor. Everything."
Despite his winning streak, Allen is the considerable underdog entering the matchup. He has the perfect opportunity to upset the Parisian crowd this weekend and stake his claim for UFC title contention.
