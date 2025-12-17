UFC 326 reportedly adds two massive matchups for Las Vegas fight card

A pair of pivotal fights for the UFC middleweight division have reportedly been set for UFC 326 on March 7.

Following UFC Vegas 112, the UFC is now in the midst of a lengthy break to close out the rest of the year before officially kicking off its new deal with Paramount with back-to-back numbered events in the form of UFC 324 and UFC 325.

It was recently announced that a rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will headline UFC 326 on March 7, and Léo Guimaraes also reports that the card will also feature Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder and Paulo Costa vs. Brunno Ferreira.

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

After they both looked to be one more win away from a shot at the middleweight belt, Borralho and de Ridder will try to resume their respective climbs towards UFC gold when they meet a T-Mobile Arena.

Caio Borralho (blue gloves) reacts after the fight agaisnt Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Currently sitting at #7 in the middleweight rankings, Borralho won his first seven UFC fight after joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. This year’s edition of UFC Paris saw the Brazilian take on Nassourdine Imavov in a matchup that many had tabbed as title eliminator fight, and Borralho’s win streak was unfortunately snapped when he dropped a unanimous decision.

Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Former two-division ONE Championship titleholder de Ridder also got off to a hot start in the UFC with four-straight victories, but he was forced to quit on the stool after the fourth round of a short-notice UFC Vancouver main event opposite Brendan Allen.

Paulo Costa vs. Brunno Ferreira

It may not have the same title implications as Borralho vs. de Ridder, but UFC 326 will also see Costa try and defend his spot in the middleweight rankings against his countryman Ferreira.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

A former middleweight title challenger, Costa brought an undefeated record into his championship bid against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 but was stopped in the second round. “The Eraser” proceeded to go 1-3 over the next four years and suffered back-to-back losses in 2024, but he returned to the win column at UFC 318 with a unanimous decision over Roman Kopylov.

Ferreira will be eager to snatch Costa’s #13 ranking when the two Brazilians meet at UFC 326. “The Hulk” is currently on the best run of his UFC career after securing three-straight wins, the most recent of which saw him go the three-round distance for the very first time against Marvin Vettori.

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The two middleweight bouts are strong additions to the card on March 7, and right now UFC 326 is currently shaping up like this.

UFC 326 Fight Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Brian Ortega vs. Renato Moicano



• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Paulo Costa vs. Brunno Ferreira

