UFC Vegas 99 Preview: Best Fights, Win-Rates & Must-See Finishers
As the UFC closes in on its centennial APEX event, it comes at us with a fairly well-built Fight Night that could decide the next middleweight title challenger.
In the marquee fight, dynamic Brazilian acrobat Michel Pereira takes on one of the division's dark horses, Alexander Hernandez. 'Demolidor' and 'Fluffy' ride a combined 13-fight winning streak and maintain 29 finishes. Wily Hernandez is one of the slickest submission aces in the promotion, possessing a deceptively good arm-in guillotine.
The winner of the middleweight showcase fight could go on to challenge for the belt, if not secure their spot as a number one contender. In the co-main event, perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font looks to halt the ascension of Kyler Phillips, who is on a tear since returning from a slew of cancellations in 2023.
Fans should also be excited to see some familiar names on the undercard, including Charles Johnson, Jake Hadley, Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda, Matheus Nicolau, and who can forget 6'8" Olympian Robelis Despaigne on the early prelims.
UFC Vegas 99 by the Numbers
UFC Vegas 99 fighters by win- rate and finish rate (rounded to nearest whole %):
Fighter
Win-Rate
Finish Rate
Robelis Despaigne
83%
100%
Austen Lane
71%
100%
Alice Ardelean
60%
88%
Melissa Martinez
88%
71%
Jessica Penne
67%
70%
Elise Reed
64%
28%
Joselyne Edwards
68%
61%
Tamires Vidal
70%
42%
Brad Katona
82%
28%
Jean Matsumoto
100%
60%
Darren Elkins
72%
53%
Daniel Pineda
64%
100%
Jake Hadley
79%
72%
Cameron Smotherman
73%
64%
Sumudaerji
73%
87%
Charles Johnson
73%
63%
Rob Font
71%
65%
Kyler Phillips
86%
59%
Michel Pereira
74%
64%
Anthony Hernandez
86%
83%
The average win rate for UFC Vegas 99 fighters is 75 percent. The average finish rate for UFC Vegas 99 fighters is 68 percent. Lane vs. Despaigne is the only fight on the card where both fighters have 100 percent finish rates. Jean Matsumoto is the only undefeated fighter on the card.
