MMA Knockout

UFC Vegas 99 Preview: Best Fights, Win-Rates & Must-See Finishers

A deeper dive into the fighters at UFC Vegas 99.

Mathew Riddle

Jason Silva-Imagn Images

As the UFC closes in on its centennial APEX event, it comes at us with a fairly well-built Fight Night that could decide the next middleweight title challenger.

In the marquee fight, dynamic Brazilian acrobat Michel Pereira takes on one of the division's dark horses, Alexander Hernandez. 'Demolidor' and 'Fluffy' ride a combined 13-fight winning streak and maintain 29 finishes. Wily Hernandez is one of the slickest submission aces in the promotion, possessing a deceptively good arm-in guillotine.

Anthony Hernandez UFC
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The winner of the middleweight showcase fight could go on to challenge for the belt, if not secure their spot as a number one contender. In the co-main event, perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font looks to halt the ascension of Kyler Phillips, who is on a tear since returning from a slew of cancellations in 2023.

Fans should also be excited to see some familiar names on the undercard, including Charles Johnson, Jake Hadley, Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda, Matheus Nicolau, and who can forget 6'8" Olympian Robelis Despaigne on the early prelims.

UFC Vegas 99 by the Numbers

UFC Vegas 99 fighters by win- rate and finish rate (rounded to nearest whole %):

Fighter

Win-Rate

Finish Rate

Robelis Despaigne

83%

100%

Austen Lane

71%

100%

Alice Ardelean

60%

88%

Melissa Martinez

88%

71%

Jessica Penne

67%

70%

Elise Reed

64%

28%

Joselyne Edwards

68%

61%

Tamires Vidal

70%

42%

Brad Katona

82%

28%

Jean Matsumoto

100%

60%

Darren Elkins

72%

53%

Daniel Pineda

64%

100%

Jake Hadley

79%

72%

Cameron Smotherman

73%

64%

Sumudaerji

73%

87%

Charles Johnson

73%

63%

Rob Font

71%

65%

Kyler Phillips

86%

59%

Michel Pereira

74%

64%

Anthony Hernandez

86%

83%

The average win rate for UFC Vegas 99 fighters is 75 percent. The average finish rate for UFC Vegas 99 fighters is 68 percent. Lane vs. Despaigne is the only fight on the card where both fighters have 100 percent finish rates. Jean Matsumoto is the only undefeated fighter on the card.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News