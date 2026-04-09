UFC Unveils Official Poster for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland-Headlined UFC 328

With exactly a month to go until the event, the UFC has dropped the official poster for the highly-anticipated UFC 328 card.

As has become the norm this year after the UFC opened its new Paramount era with back-to-back numbered cards in January, this Saturday’s UFC 327 event features as the lone numbered offering for the month of April before UFC 328 goes down on May 9.

The latter card was recently given a major boost when the planned UFC 327 co-main event between UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira was delayed by a month due to a Van injury, making UFC 328 the first UFC card this year to feature more than one title bout.

UFC Drops Official Poster For UFC 328

With many fans already eagerly looking ahead to UFC 328, the UFC has shared the official poster showcasing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland and Van vs. Taira.

In addition to the two title bouts, the main card for UFC 328 includes a possible heavyweight title eliminator fight between top-ranked contenders Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley will also meet in a pivotal welterweight contest, and King Green and Jeremy Stephens will open the main card action with their lightweight bout.

Khamzat Chimaev & Joshua Van Kick Off UFC Title Reigns In New Jersey

Both Chimaev and Van will be looking to defend their respective titles for the first time at UFC 328, and each man faces a significant test in former middleweight titleholder Strickland and top flyweight contender Taira.

Unbeaten in his professional MMA career, Chimaev was seemingly tabbed for championship glory from the moment he joined the UFC in 2020 and won his first two fights in less than a two-week span. "Borz” utilized his vaunted wrestling at UFC 319 to largely dominate Dricus du Plessis, who had successfully defended the middleweight belt twice after winning it from Strickland at UFC 297.

Dricus Du Plessis (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Van’s own title-winning performance at UFC 323 was unfortunately far less decisive, as he won the flyweight belt via injury TKO when longtime titleholder Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into their fight. With Pantoja still on the mend, #3-ranked contender Taira gets his first crack at UFC gold after collecting back-to-back wins, the most recent of which came against two-time UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC 328 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on May 9, and for now the card currently features a total of 13 fights.

UFC 328 Fight Card

Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady vs. Joqauin Buckley

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz

Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Jan Blachowciz vs. Bogdan Grad

Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis