UFC Unveils Official Poster for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland-Headlined UFC 328
With exactly a month to go until the event, the UFC has dropped the official poster for the highly-anticipated UFC 328 card.
As has become the norm this year after the UFC opened its new Paramount era with back-to-back numbered cards in January, this Saturday’s UFC 327 event features as the lone numbered offering for the month of April before UFC 328 goes down on May 9.
The latter card was recently given a major boost when the planned UFC 327 co-main event between UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira was delayed by a month due to a Van injury, making UFC 328 the first UFC card this year to feature more than one title bout.
UFC Drops Official Poster For UFC 328
With many fans already eagerly looking ahead to UFC 328, the UFC has shared the official poster showcasing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland and Van vs. Taira.
In addition to the two title bouts, the main card for UFC 328 includes a possible heavyweight title eliminator fight between top-ranked contenders Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley will also meet in a pivotal welterweight contest, and King Green and Jeremy Stephens will open the main card action with their lightweight bout.
Khamzat Chimaev & Joshua Van Kick Off UFC Title Reigns In New Jersey
Both Chimaev and Van will be looking to defend their respective titles for the first time at UFC 328, and each man faces a significant test in former middleweight titleholder Strickland and top flyweight contender Taira.
Unbeaten in his professional MMA career, Chimaev was seemingly tabbed for championship glory from the moment he joined the UFC in 2020 and won his first two fights in less than a two-week span. "Borz” utilized his vaunted wrestling at UFC 319 to largely dominate Dricus du Plessis, who had successfully defended the middleweight belt twice after winning it from Strickland at UFC 297.
Van’s own title-winning performance at UFC 323 was unfortunately far less decisive, as he won the flyweight belt via injury TKO when longtime titleholder Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into their fight. With Pantoja still on the mend, #3-ranked contender Taira gets his first crack at UFC gold after collecting back-to-back wins, the most recent of which came against two-time UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno.
UFC 328 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on May 9, and for now the card currently features a total of 13 fights.
UFC 328 Fight Card
Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira
Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Sean Brady vs. Joqauin Buckley
King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens
Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio
Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos
Jan Blachowciz vs. Bogdan Grad
Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.