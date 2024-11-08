UFC Vegas 100 Live: Results & Highlights for Magny vs. Prates
Free live streaming results & highlights for UFC Vegas 100.
UFC Vegas 100 culminates in a passing of the torch-style fight between UFC veteran Neil Magny and up-and-coming finisher Carlos Prates.
Prates has had a meteoric rise in 2024, securing three finishes since debuting in the UFC in March. It's Magny's duty as the perennial welterweight gatekeeper to deny 'The Nightmare' from the rankings, and cement his place as one of the welterweight elite.
The APEX card has been marred by numerous cancellations but remains a decent night of fights, especially relative to some of the other Fight Nights this year.
MMA Knockout will be here live, on Saturday, November 9, at 5 pm ET.
UFC Vegas 100 Results & Highlights
