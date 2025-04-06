UFC prelim fighter snaps four-fight skid with disgusting injury finish
Say hello to the UFC win-column, Rhys McKee.
In his second UFC stint and fifth appearance in the Octagon, McKee finally won at UFC Vegas 105.
'Skeletor,' a former Cage Warriors champion, was put through the gauntlet in his UFC appearances, fighting Khamzat Chimaev, Alex Morono, Ange Loosa, and Chidi Njokuani.
He finds his first UFC victory against Dana White's Contender Series graduate, Daniel Frunza, on April 5.
Rhys McKee knocks down opponent four times en route to first UFC victory
McKee didn't let his Octagon losses discourage him in the first round of his prelim appearance at UFC Vegas 105. The Northern Irish scrapper took it to Frunza straight from the gate, and landed four knockdowns in quick succession.
Frunza displayed some incredible recovery, slipping and ripping shots on McKee that would have dropped lesser men. Though, the damage was done, and Frunza walked back to his corner with one eye swollen shut, a split lip, and a leaking nose.
The ringside doctor called the fight off after seeing Frunza's split lip, marking McKee's first-ever UFC victory, and the first finish of the night. McKee now owns 11 wins by knockout, seven in the first round.
More MMA Knockout News
- 80-fight UFC veteran suffers hideous knockout in bare knuckle fight
- ONE Fight Night 30: Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles free live results & highlights
- UFC officially introduces eight fighters and removes four
- UFC cast-off reportedly targeted in alleged assassination plot
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.