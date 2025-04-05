UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy how to watch, bout order, betting odds
The UFC's schedule keeps rolling from the APEX after back-to-back events on the road.
In the main event Saturday night, a colossal featherweight showcase graces the Octagon as No. 8-ranked Josh Emmett takes on England's own No. 10-ranked Lerone Murphy to cap off a 12-fight card.
Emmett (19-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) took an extended hiatus since his knockout win over Bryce Mitchell in Dec. 2023, as Emmett aims to earn his second-straight win to put a recent losing skid behind him. Meanwhile, Murphy (15-0-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC) looks for his eighth KO/TKO in 16 fights in an attempt to end a string of four straight decision wins dating to March 2023.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 105
Speaking to reporters this week, Emmett said despite Murphy's unblemished record, it's a different level of competition once the number next to your name becomes smaller (but bigger in stakes).
“He’s good, but he’s never fought anybody like me," Emmett said Wednesday. "I know he thinks he’s fought someone similar to me, but no one that he’s fought is even close to me, and he’s going to be in for a rude awakening on Saturday night.”
Murphy disagrees, however. Even with the added pressure as the betting favorite, he said a win over Emmett thrusts together much larger goals.
“Ilia Topuria went on to fight for the title after Josh Emmett, so for me, this is a No. 1 contender fight,” Murphy said. “I feel like behind Lopes and Volkanovski, who are fighting the week after, I think this is the best fight in the division. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight. I’m looking forward to it.”
Regardless of the outcome, there will be movement across the 145-pound division beginning this weekend which could dictate its immediate future.
Below are the betting odds as of Saturday afternoon from DraftKings Sportsbook, which are subject to change as the event draws closer.
UFC Vegas 105 Main Card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, ESPN, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Josh Emmett (+260) vs. Lerone Murphy (-325), featherweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini (+170) vs. Joanderson Brito (-205), featherweight
- Cortavious Romious (+124) vs. Chang Ho Lee( -148), bantamweight
- Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+145), middleweight
- Ode Osbourne (+205) vs. Luis Gurule (-250), flyweight
- Torrez Finney (-310) vs. Robert Valentin (+250), middleweight
UFC Vegas 105 Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Diana Belbita (+650) vs. Dione Barbosa (-1000), flyweight
- Rhys McKee (+114) vs. Daniel Frunza (-135), welterweight
- Loma Lookboonmee (-950) vs. Istela Nunes (+625), strawweight
- Victor Henry (-198) vs. Pedro Falcao (+164), bantamweight
- Martin Buday (-166) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (+140), heavyweight
- Vanessa Demopoulos (-120) vs. Talita Alencar (+100), strawweight
