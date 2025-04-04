80-fight UFC veteran suffers hideous knockout in bare knuckle fight
The tragic underbelly of fighting sports was on full display at BKFC 71.
47-year-old, 80-fight MMA veteran Alexey Oleinik had remarked that his ex-wife left him destitute after trusting her with funds from his long and illustrious fighting career.
'The Boa Constrictor' admitted he could "no longer perform" due to age and health, but in the face of worsening odds, his solution was to carry on competing.
This came as grappling specialist Oleynik stepped into bare-knuckle fighting against 6'4" muscle monster Geronimo Dos Santos at BKFC 71 on April 4.
The result couldn't have been more devastating...
Alexey Oleynik suffers horrendous knockout at BKFC 71
Oleynik stood juxtaposed against Dos Santos about halfway through the event. Almost immediately the striking disparity was on full display as Oleynik ducked his head and swung wild overhands. Dos Santos returned with savage uppercuts that had Oleynik on skates.
In the dying seconds of round one, Oleynik attempted a lazy parry-backhand combination, and Dos Santos pitched a clubbing overhand right in return. It landed flush on the money, sending Oleynik to the canvas.
Fortunately Dos Santos didn't land any follow-up strikes. The result marks the eleventh knockout loss in Oleynik's career, which features names like Derrick Lewis, Walt Harris, and Alistair Overeem.
Oleynik is allegedly part of the GFL draft and could compete in more heavyweight contests soon.
