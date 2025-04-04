MMA Knockout

UFC officially introduces eight fighters and removes four

Mathew Riddle

UFC-UFC.com

Before we enter UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy this weekend, the UFC roster tracker account on X has a plethora of updates.

For those unaware, the X roster tracker account is a fully automated bot that tracks movement in the official UFC roster. Today, 04/04/2025, it has registered 12 changes to the UFC roster, including eight new signings and four removals.

Molly McCann waving to the London audience after losing at UFC Londo
Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

UFC introduces eight fighters to the official roster

Per the account, the UFC roster has been updated with eight names: Pedro Falcao, Torrez Finney, Daniel Frunza, Luis Gurule, Jack Becker, Kitt Campbell, David Martinez, and Ateba Gautier.

Martinez and Gautier both starred at UFC Mexico City, where they each earned performance bonuses for emphatic knockout victories. Gautier mauled Jose Medina on the prelims, and Martinez knocked out his opponent with a slick right cross.

Falcao, Gurule, Finney, and Frunza are set to appear this weekend at UFC Vegas 105. Campbell and Becker don't have any announced fights, but both hail from Australia and could be late-notice bookings for UFC 314 next week.

The UFC roster hasn't been updated to include Uran Satybaldiev, who was signed on two days' notice to appear at UFC Vegas 105 this weekend.

UFC officially parts ways with four fighters

With this news comes some removals, most of which fans were already aware of.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/News