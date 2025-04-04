UFC officially introduces eight fighters and removes four
Before we enter UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy this weekend, the UFC roster tracker account on X has a plethora of updates.
For those unaware, the X roster tracker account is a fully automated bot that tracks movement in the official UFC roster. Today, 04/04/2025, it has registered 12 changes to the UFC roster, including eight new signings and four removals.
UFC introduces eight fighters to the official roster
Per the account, the UFC roster has been updated with eight names: Pedro Falcao, Torrez Finney, Daniel Frunza, Luis Gurule, Jack Becker, Kitt Campbell, David Martinez, and Ateba Gautier.
Martinez and Gautier both starred at UFC Mexico City, where they each earned performance bonuses for emphatic knockout victories. Gautier mauled Jose Medina on the prelims, and Martinez knocked out his opponent with a slick right cross.
Falcao, Gurule, Finney, and Frunza are set to appear this weekend at UFC Vegas 105. Campbell and Becker don't have any announced fights, but both hail from Australia and could be late-notice bookings for UFC 314 next week.
The UFC roster hasn't been updated to include Uran Satybaldiev, who was signed on two days' notice to appear at UFC Vegas 105 this weekend.
UFC officially parts ways with four fighters
With this news comes some removals, most of which fans were already aware of.
- Molly McCann retired at UFC London, and has been officially removed from the UFC roster.
- Abdul Razak Alhassan had reportedly been released in March, the news is now official.
- Antonina Shevchenko announced her retirement via social media; she has been officially removed from the UFC roster.
- After losing by submission at UFC Mexico, CJ Vergara has been removed from the UFC roster.
