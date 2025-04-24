MMA Knockout

UFC quietly builds a banger between lightweight phenoms

Mathew Riddle

Handout Photo-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 107 will host a very promising lightweight contender matchup.

The May 31 Fight Night is headlined by a flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

While fans aren't happy with the UFC APEX, the promotion still uses it as a proving ground for some of its most promising fighters.

Mateusz Gamrot grapples Rafael Dos Anjo
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mateusz Gamrot vs. L'udovit Klein booked for UFC Vegas 107

No. 7-ranked lightweight fighter Mateusz Gamrot is set to face unranked dark horse L'udovit Klein. Marcel Dorff first reported the news on X.

Klein is a marked step down in competition for Gamrot, who was skirting a lightweight title shot up until his defeat to Dan Hooker. 'Gamer' owns wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, Jalin Turner, and Arman Tsarukyan; The only aspect holding him back is a lack of finishes.

That doesn't mean Klein isn't a tall task. 'Mr. Highlight' struggled as a -1000 favorite over Roosevelt Roberts in September 2024 but has convincing victories over top contenders Ignacio Bahamondes and Thiago Moises.

UFC Vegas 107 has ten fights with the introduction of Gamrot vs. Klein (subject to change).

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber; Fly
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes; Light Heavy
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho; Fly
  • Zach Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic; Middle
  • Rayanne Dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean; Straw
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson; Bantam
  • Oban Elliott vs. Ramiz Brahimaj; Welter
  • Seok Hyun Ko vs. Billy Ray Goff; Welter
  • Andreas Gustafsson vs. Jeremiah Wells; Welter
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. L'udovit Klein; Light

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News