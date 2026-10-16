UFC Veteran Raoni Barcelos Contemplating Retirement After Scary Medical Emergency

Raoni Barcelos still has more questions than answers following the scary health emergency that ended his last UFC fight.

Now more than eight years removed from his promotional debut, Barcelos finally got his first main event opportunity when he and Raul Rosas Jr. headlined a UFC Fight Night card at the Meta APEX last month.

Rosas was also headlining a UFC card for the first time, and the fight carried significant stakes for the bantamweight division given that both men entered the night on impressive five-fight win streaks.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos UFC Main Event Ended With Scary Medical Emergency

After a strong start from Rosas, Barcelos took things over as the fight went on and held a decisive advantage on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a few minutes away from what would have been arguably the biggest win of his career, Barcelos was taken down by Rosas and appeared to go unconscious without absorbing any visible impact to his head.

What happened to Raoni Barcelos here??



He was taken out on a stretcher… #UFCVegas121 pic.twitter.com/zIqHtRQomy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2026

“El Niño Problema” was declared the victor, but the attention of fans was squarely focused on Barcelos health as the 39-year-old was stretchered out of the Octagon.

Raoni Barcelos Shares Latest Health Update With Fans

It thankfully wasn’t too long before Barcelos was able to update fans and reassure them that he was recovering well, but the Brazilian revealed this week that it’s still unclear exactly what happened at UFC Vegas 121.

Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Payton Talbott (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Unfortunately, we don’t know what happened,” Barcelos told MMA Fighting. “It was a sudden illness. I fell ill, and I felt my whole body really starting to go numb. After that, I don’t remember anything. I only remember coming to in the ambulance, asking my father what had happened, and him trying to explain it to me as best he could.”

Raoni Barcelos (red gloves) competes against Victor Henry (blue gloves) during UFC 270 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Barcelos was on the best run of his UFC career heading into the Rosas matchup, as his five-fight win streak included a major upset of the previously-undefeated Payton Talbott and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt.

Retirement a Possibility for 16-Fight UFC Veteran

The priority now is obviously for Barcelos to get back to full health and identify exactly what caused the episode at UFC Vegas 122, and the 39-year-old admits that retirement is a possibility at this stage.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Retirement] hasn’t been ruled out,” Barcelos said. “This is a very difficult time because we’re athletes, we’re fighters, and you never want to stop. A lot of the time, your body can’t take it anymore, but your mind keeps you going. We really need to give it time to see what the future holds. But I want to make it clear right now that I don’t want to stop.”

Payton Talbott (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be unfortunate if the final note of Barcelo’s career ends up being the fight with Rosas, but the Brazilian has gone 11-5 during his lengthy UFC run and boasts an impressive 22-6 record since making his professional MMA debut in 2012.