UFC Veteran Removed From Roster Following Massive Weight Miss & Knockout Loss

An egregious weight miss and fourth-straight loss encouraged the UFC to part ways with one lightweight veteran following last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card.

Following a lengthy road trip for the world’s leading MMA promotion, the UFC returned home to Las Vegas and the Meta APEX last weekend for a UFC Vegas 122 card headlined by top middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

Allen ended Duncan’s five-fight win streak when “All In” locked up a rear naked choke with just over two minutes remaining in the five-round main event, and 9 out of the 12 scheduled fights at UFC Vegas 122 all ended inside the distance.

Francisco Prado Stops Ismael Bonfim on UFC Vegas 122 Prelims

Earlier in the night during the preliminary card, lightweights Francisco Prado and Ismael Bonfim met in the Octagon to try and snap their respective losing skids.

Francisco Prado (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Charles Radtke (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prado came into the night following four-straight losses that brought his UFC record to a lackluster 1-5, while Bonfim had been stopped in three-straight fights dating back to the start of last year.

ALWAYS DOWN TO SCRAP 💪



Francisco Prado made a STATEMENT with a RD1 TKO finish!



[ #UFCVegas122 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HbYBrKLpHq — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2026

That trend of stoppage-losses unfortunately continued for the Brazilian at UFC Vegas 122, as Prado forced the referee to jump in and end things after unloading on a prone Bonfim with ground and pound late in the opening frame.

Weight Miss & Fourth-Straight Loss Ends Ismael Bonfim's UFC Run

Following Bonfim’s fourth-straight loss, Guilherme Cruz was the first to report that “Marreta” had been removed from the UFC roster.

Ismael Bonfim (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Terrance McKinney (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Bonfim was one of several fighters to miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 122, but the 30-year-old was easily the most serious offender on that front given that he missed the lightweight limit by a massive 7.5 pounds.

Ismael Bonfim (red gloves) fights Vinc Pichel (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian also missed weight ahead of his loss to Chris Padilla last November, and a 2023 matchup with Vinc Pichel was also scrapped when Bonfim hit the scale several pounds over the lightweight limit.

Ismael's Brother Gabriel Bonfim Headlines UFC Fight Night Card Next Month

Even before the news broke that he’d been removed from the UFC roster, Bonfim shared a reflective post on Instagram and assured fans that his fighting career is far from over.

Already a veteran of 20 professional MMA fights by the time he won a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Bonfim debuted with a “Performance of the Night”-winning KO against Terrance McKinney at UFC 283.

Ismael Bonfim (red gloves) fights Terrance McKinney (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

A 2-1 start to his UFC career unfortunately preceded the four-fight skid that ended his UFC run, but Bonfim will probably still be present at future UFC events given that his brother Gabriel is one of the promotion’s top-ranked welterweights and is slated to take on Sean Brady in a UFC Fight Night main event next month.