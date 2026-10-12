UFC Star Brendan Allen Sends Chilling Warning Toward Ex-Champ After Latest Win

UFC middleweight Brendan Allen is already targeting his next opponent, and it’s arguably his biggest fight yet.

Allen was victorious last Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 122, defeating Christian Leroy Duncan by rear naked choke at 2:46 of the fifth round to secure his 15th UFC middleweight win.

Allen, who has won four straight fights, admitted after the win that he enjoys staying active in a crowded division but now wants a shot at a notable name near the cream of the crop: ex-UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis.

Du Plessis beat ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC Oklahoma City main event in July. However, even in a decision win, Allen admitted he was uninspired while watching the fight unfold.

Brendan Allen Answers Why Dricus Du Plessis Won't Accept Fight

Jul 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (red gloves) celebrates defeating Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, if he drops his nuts,” Allen told reporters after the fight, referring to a potential du Plessis booking.

Allen said he was targeted to fight the former champion earlier in their careers. But Allen said du Plessis himself is the reason for the fight’s crickets.

“It’s just all talk from his side all the time,” Allen said. “I’ve been waiting to sign the contract, and I see everyone just talking s*** like, ‘Oh, I’m just calling out DDP.’ But he’s the only one that makes sense, number one, and two, we’ve had our differences. And three, we’re supposed to have been agreed to fight before, so it’s not like it’s unreasonable.”

Could Du Plessis vs. Allen Happen Next?

Dricus Du Plessis stands on stage during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen said he respects du Plessis as a competitor, but, skill for skill, Allen said he is much more well-rounded.

“If he wants to fight, then fight,” Allen said of du Plessis. “If not, we’ll figure something else out. I know Hunter [Campbell] will have a plan for me, and we’ll see what it is. But hopefully, after tonight, we have some options on the table where I can sit and wait for something bigger, if need be. But who knows?”

Allen said it’s been a challenge to stay in the middleweight title conversation for as long as he has.

“They don’t want to really be challenged,” Allen said about the divisional landscape. “I think we see that with the matchups that they get. Like Dricus. He fought Kamaru. Everyone’s hyping up Kamaru because his résumé; yes, he has a great résumé. He is one of the best to ever do it at welterweight, off of his accolades. That’s true. But we’re not there anymore! We’re very far past that, and Father Time will get every one of us if we stay in this game long enough.”

Why Brendan Allen Has Beef With Dricus Du Plessis

Oct 18, 2025; Vancouver, BC, CANADA; Brendan Allen (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen said du Plessis was looking for a manageable bounce-back win instead of being thrown back into the UFC middleweight deep end.

“There’s no question in that. You can say what you want, you can think what you want; I’m younger, I’m hungrier, I’m bigger, I’m faster, I’m stronger. I’m just to just as experienced. He’s got more title fights, but the amount of fights I’ve got is probably close. I’m tough. I think I’m technically better, but that’s just my opinion. But either way, no matter what, no matter how you cut it, at this point in time, or at that point in time, I was the harder fight.”

For now, we’ll see if a du Plessis-Allen fight pops up.

In the meantime, the division carries on.