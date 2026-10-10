UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Allen vs. Duncan

The UFC returns home to the Meta APEX tonight (October 10) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge middleweight matchup.

Currently riding the momentum of five-straight wins, Christian Leroy Duncan will try and take a massive step towards a title shot when he takes on top-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen in the night’s main event.

The co-main event for UFC Vegas 122 is a fan-friendly lightweight bout featuring hard-hitting contenders Matheus Camilo and Jai Herbert.

UFC Vegas 122 Offers 12 Fights as UFC Returns to Meta APEX

The five-fight main card will also see Lupita Godineez take on Ketlen Souza in an important strawweight contest.

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Loopy Godinez (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the featherweight division, Kai Kamaka III will try to earn the first victory of his second UFC tenure when he faces on longtime veteran Andre Fili, who comes into the night following back-to-back losses.

Andre Fili during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Vegas 122 main card opens in the bantamweight division, where Malcolm Wellmaker will also attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he meets Otari Tanzilovi.

Gerald Meerschaert Changes Divisions in UFC Vegas 122 Featured Prelim

Immediately before the start of the main card, Gerald Meerschaert moves up to light heavyweight to try and end a five-fight losing streak in a matchup with Julius Walker.

Andre Petroski (red gloves) fights Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Francisco Prado also faces Ismael Bonfim in a fight that may decide the UFC futures for both men after Niko Price ends his short-lived retirement to take on Leon Shahbazyan, and Felipe Franco also meets Brendson Ribeiro in an all-Brazilian light heavyweight bout.

Niko Price (red gloves) fights Jacobe Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before RJ Harris tries to extend his undefeated record against Allen Frye, UFC Vegas 122 opens with a pair of women’s fights that will see Darya Zheleznyakova take on Alice Pereira after Ernesta Kareckaite kicks the night off against Melissa Gatto.

UFC Vegas 122 Live Results & Highlights

Bonfim, Souza, and Ribeiro all missed weight ahead of the event and will forfeit percentages of their respective fight purses to their opponents.

The prelims for UFC Vegas 122 are scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET before the main card at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the card will be available in its entirety on Paramount+ in The United States.

UFC Vegas 122 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Co-Main Event: Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert

Lupita Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza

Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi

UFC Vegas 122 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Francisco Prado vs. Ismael Bonfim

Niko Price vs. Leon Shahbazyan

Felipe Franco vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Allen Frye vs. RJ Harris

Alice Pereira vs. Daria Zhelezniakova

Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Melissa Gatto