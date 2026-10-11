UFC Vegas 122 Main Card Fighter Scores Ultra-Violent "Knockout of the Year" Contender

A longtime UFC veteran produced arguably the most violent highlight of his career during the main card for UFC Vegas 122.

Taking place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV following a lengthy road trip for the UFC, UFC Vegas 122 featured 11 fights leading up to a huge middleweight main event between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

All but one of the card’s seven prelim fights ended inside the distance, and that trend of violence continued with the start of the UFC Vegas 122 main card.

Lackluster UFC Vegas 122 Card Produces Knockout-Heavy Night

After Ernesta Kareckaite and Melissa Gatto fought to a draw in the night’s opening bout, fans were treated to one submission and four knockouts during the remainder of the preliminary card.

The gloves come off for Gerald Meerschaert 🫳



[ #UFCVegas122 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/bWbRiJVNWa — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2026

That streak of finishes continued with the main card, which saw Otari Tanzilovi score a nasty knockout against Malcolm Wellmaker to secure his first UFC win and open the main card action.

HEAD KICK HEARD AROUND THE META APEX 😱



Otari Tanzilovi leaves the Octagon with a fantastic RD2 knockout!



[ #UFCVegas122 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SlSz2slH9Z — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2026

Things moved to the featherweight division next, where longtime UFC veteran Andre Fili entered the cage looking to snap a two-fight skid when he took on Kai Kamaka III.

Andre Fili Sleeps Kai Kamaka III for Brutal "Knockout of the Year" Contender

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Fili had alternated wins and losses through eight fights dating back to 2022 before being knocked out by Vinicius Oliveira in a “Fight of the Night” winning scrap in June.

Andre Fili during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That result came after Fili also dropped a split decision to Jose Delgado in March, and despite

that two-fight skid “Touchy” was lined as a small favorite heading into UFC Vegas 122.

Following a competitive first round that saw both men find success on the feet, Fili connected with a picture-perfect head kick just 22 seconds into the second round and sent Kamaka toppling to the canvas.

AS GOOD AS IT GETS 🔥@TouchyFili lights up the Meta APEX with an insane knockout in RD2!



[ #UFCVegas122 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BIyQ8l1m3y — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2026

The 36-year-old initially sprinted in to follow his opponent to the mat, but it became clear even before Kamaka hit the canvas that the fight was over and Fili thankfully refrained from jumping in to land any follow-up punches.

The highlight-reel finish was arguably the most violent win of Fili’s career, and it also marked his first victory by knockout since he stopped Lucas Almeida in the opening round in late 2023.

Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Lucas Almeida (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kamaka rejoined the UFC earlier this year and defeated Dakota Hope via split decision, but “Da Fighting Hawaiian” now finds himself on a two-fight skid after he was also knocked out by Luke Riley at UFC 329.