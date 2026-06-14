Deleted Daniel Cormier Post Claims Eric Trump Wanted Insider UFC White House Info

Just hours before “UFC Freedom 250” goes down at The White House, the event has been hit by a potential scandal involving UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Eric Trump.

Following months of buildup, the UFC finally finished installing an Octagon and accompanying arena-style rigging and seating on the South Lawn of The White House less than a week ago ahead of tonight’s seven-fight card, which features two title bouts at the top of the bill.

The biggest storyline during the last day or two has revolved around whether or not the weather in Washington D.C. will allow the outdoor event to go ahead, but on fight night UFC legend and current color commentator Cormier sent the MMA rumor mill ablaze with a now-deleted social media post.

Deleted Daniel Cormier Post Shared Alleged Messages From Eric Trump

The post was only up for roughly 15 minutes before it was taken down, but the screenshots of alleged Instagram messages from Eric Trump to Cormier and the UFC Hall of Famer’s accompanying statement appeared to be damning, to say the least.

The post from Daniel Cormier's account that includes alleged screenshots of messages from Eric Trump. | (Twitter/X)

(Twitter/X)

(Twitter/X)

Given how quickly the post was taken down, it’s possible that Cormier’s own account was hacked and he acted quickly to recover it once the alleged screenshots went live. There’s also the possibility that Cormier did in fact receive the messages himself and wanted to try and bring the issue to light, only to find out that it was an account posing as the middle son of President Donald Trump.

UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There is of course a chance that both Cormier’s post and the messages were legitimate and that the former two-division UFC champion was told to take it down shortly after it was posted, but it seems unlikely that any clarification from either Cormier or the promotion will come until the start of the “UFC Freedom 250” broadcast.

UFC White House Event Start Time Already Delayed Due to Weather

As previously mentioned, one of the primary storylines surrounding the UFC White House card has been the weather, and as of this writing the UFC has announced that the first fight is expected to take place around 9:00 p.m. E.T.

Diego Lopes (left) and Steve Garcia face-off during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Coverage of the event is still supposed to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, which was the originally-scheduled start time for the action all throughout fight week. The seven-fight card is set to kick off with a

featherweight bout between Steve Garcia and two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, who also weighed in a second time as the backup fighter for the night’s headlining lightweight title bout.

Dana White (center) separates Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will throw down for the interim heavyweight strap in the co-main event before Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje close out the proceedings, provided that the weather in Washington D.C doesn’t force the UFC and its CEO Dana White to postpone the venture altogether.