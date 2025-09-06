UFC White House event has massive update, confirming recent Dana White remarks
UFC fans can begin to create their way-too-early countdown for the promotion's White House event next summer.
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal Friday, the promotion plans to move forward with the event, but there will be a few noticable changes. The biggest of which was the event date, which was initially targeted for Saturday, July 4, 2026.
Dana White Teased UFC's White House Plans Last Month
Instead, due to logistical reasons, none of which have been disclosed publicly, the promotion will host the event in June. The exact date has not been revealed, but given past UFC history and its pattern of hosting two numbered events that month, all signs point to the end of June as a realistic possibility, given UFC 317 and UFC 303 fell on the last weekend of the month this year and last year, respectively.
WSJ's report confirms UFC CEO Dana White's remarks from last Thursday on Instagram Live, revealing on a private jet that the event would move forward with more info on the way in the coming weeks and months.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Paris: Picks & predictions for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
While the event itself will take place on the South Lawn, other activities like a traditional ceremonial weigh-in and pre-fight presser will take place on the Lincoln Memorial's front steps in what anticipates to be a unique setting.
“It’s going to be awesome," White told his followers last week. "The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. But we got it done today.”
Who Will Fight At UFC White House Card?
As for who will compete on the card, it's too far out to predict specifics. However, the likes of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, two of the UFC's biggest stars in company history over the last decade-plus, have expressed interest in joining the festivities.
It ia unclear, too, about fan attendance and tickets. The UFC has been extremely fan-friendly regarding its willingness to host spectators despite its exuberant ticket prices at times. But, given the White House's security measures, exclusivity may be at play comre fight week.
With the event under a year away, more hurdles have to be patched up. At the very least, however, what started as a whacky idea from U.S President Donald Trump, a personal friend of White's, is now inching closer to becoming a reality.
The UFC's CBS-Paramount deal takes effect next year, too, adding yet another layer to the promotion's brand strategy and its ability to reach more viewers without pay-per-view.
Therefore, business continues to boom.
