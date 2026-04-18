UFC Winnipeg: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Winnipeg goes down tonight (April 18) at the Canada Life Centre, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Winnipeg Full Fight Card Odds

Gilbert Burns (+225) vs. Mike Malott (-278)

Kyler Phillips (+114) vs. Charles Jourdain (-135)

Mandel Nallo (-175) vs. Jai Herbert (+145)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-298) vs. Karine Silva (+240)

Thiago Moises (+140) vs. Gauge Young (-166)

Dennis Buzukja (+350) vs. Marcio Barbosa (-455)

Robert Valentin (-162) vs. Julien Leblanc (+136)

Tanner Boser (+124) vs. Gokhan Saricam (-148)

Melissa Croden (-130) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+110)

JJ Aldrich (+130) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-155)

John Castañeda (-148) vs. Mark Vologdin (+124)

Jamie Siraj (-258) vs. John Yannis (+210)

UFC Winnipeg Moneyline Bets

John Castañeda to Defeat Mark Vologdin (-148)

John Castaneda punches Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout during a UFC Fight Night event. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Vologdin still earned a UFC contract in a losing effort against Adrian Luna Martinetti after the two men went to war on Dana White’s Contender Series, but that same approach could prove dangerous against a veteran like Castañeda.

Jai Herbert to Defeat Mandel Nallo (+145)

Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights against Chris Padilla (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

As with Vologdin’s debut against Castañeda, it feels like Nallo has been given a more dangerous first UFC fight than this matchup with Herbert may initially look to be on paper.

Thiago Moises to Defeat Gauge Young (+140)

Thiago Moises (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

A member of the UFC roster since 2018, Moises has faced some of the best lightweights on the promotion’s roster and could score the minor upset here against the less-experienced Young, who is 1-1 in the UFC after joining the promotion last year.

UFC Winnipeg Prop Bets

Robert Valentin vs. Julien Leblanc – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-120)

Ateba Gautier (red gloves) fights against Robert Valentin (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Leblanc comes into his UFC debut following three-straight finishes, and Valentin will need to be fighting with a considerable amount of urgency to avoid being cut following an underwhelming start to his UFC career.

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Over 2.5 Rounds (-105)

Mike Malott (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Malott is at his most dangerous during the early going but will also have to keep in mind that this fight could potentially go five rounds. Looking to snap a four-fight skid, I think the UFC veteran Burns may be able to avoid eating anything fight-ending during the first couple rounds and try to drag the Canadian into deeper waters.

Marcio Barbosa to Defeat Dennis Buzukja via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+120)

Marcio Barbosa stopped Damon Wilson to earn a UFC contract. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Barbosa is the biggest betting favorite at UFC Winnipeg, and I expect that the Brazilian is going to immediately try and make a strong impression in his UFC debut.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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