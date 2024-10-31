Ex-Champ Officially Retires - ‘I Begged the UFC for One More Fight'
Germaine de Randamie won't be getting the send-off she so desired.
A 25-year journey in combat sports has reached its end for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight champion, as de Randamie (10-5) announced her MMA retirement on Thursday.
De Randamie, 40, has only fought once in the last four years, losing to top contender Norma Dumont in her return at UFC Vegas 90 back in April.
De Randamie Honoring Retirement Promise To Herself
The decision to walk away from MMA wasn't an easy one for de Randamie to make, desiring a retirement fight before it was all said and done. But we don't always get what we want, with the UFC's schedule for the rest of the year not lining up with de Randamie's plans.
"Hey guys, with so many mixed feelings I’m sharing this message with you guys. I definitely didn’t plan or envisioned/dreamed it this way, but hey it is what it is sometimes," de Randamie wrote on Instagram. "I begged the UFC for 1 more fight. But it had to be this year. I promised myself I would retire from fighting December 31st 2024. Unfortunately the UFC told me all cards are fully booked. That’s why I decided that the time is now."
Following UFC Edmonton this weekend, there will be five remaining UFC events in 2024.
"It Was Not Meant To Be," - De Randamie On Final UFC Walk
De Randamie wasn't the most active fighter on the roster, but "The Iron Lady" fought some elite names in her 10 UFC appearances such as the consensus greatest female fighter of all time in Amanda Nunes (twice), Holly Holm, and Raquel Pennington, and she holds a submission-win over current champion Julianna Pena, which was her last victory in October 2020.
Stepping away from the sport for four years to focus on motherhood, de Randamie wanted to make up for lost time and the setback in her last performance (a decision loss to Norma Dumont) with a final hurrah in the Octagon - taking the gloves off win, lose, or draw.
"I really wished I could have walked the walk one more time. But I guess it was not meant to be," de Randamie added. "To many people to thank personally so thank you all for being a part of my journey❤️Thank you for all the amazing memories. I’m forever grateful for all of them. Like I always say “ DIE WITH MEMORIES, NOT DREAMS” The Ironlady has left the building ushhh."
Germaine de Randamie became the Netherlands' second-ever UFC Champion (after Bas Rutten) in 2018, defeating Holly Holm to win the inaugural UFC women's featherweight title.
However, de Randamie didn't stay on the throne for long, as she was stripped of the championship for apparently not wanting to fight the very dangerous Cris Cyborg, who later went on to become the undisputed champ herself.
