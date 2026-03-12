Undefeated UFC Knockout Machine Booked for Next Fight at UFC 328 in Newark

One of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars has been booked to make his return at UFC 328 after storming into the promotion last year.

Set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, UFC 328 recently added a massive welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley that was originally scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 116 on April 25.

There’s still been no official confirmation on what fight will feature as the main event for the UFC’s return to Newark, but Léo Guimares reports that UFC 328 will see undefeated middleweight Baisangur Susurkaev kick off his year with a matchup against Djorden Santos.

Baisangur Susurkaev Stormed Into The UFC Last Year

One of the more highly-touted fighters to come off Dana White’s Contender Series in recent memory, Susurkaev earned a UFC contract by stopping Murtaza Talha with first-round finish that earned a rave review from UFC CEO Dana White.

Baisanger Susurkaev earned a UFC contract with a first-round finish against Murtaza Talha. | (Zuffa LLC)

The result marked Susurkaev’s seventh first-round finish and eighth win by KO/TKO out of nine pro fights, and the 25-year-old was quickly booked to make his promotional debut just a few days later at UFC 319. Matched up with Eric Nolan, “Hunter” ended things with a rear naked choke in the second round and immediately established himself as a middleweight prospect worth watching.

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) reacts after knocking out Eric McConico (blue gloves) in the third round of the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Susurkaev’s third UFC bout and fourth fight of 2025 saw the 25-year-old step into the Octagon to meet Eric McConico at UFC 322, where he went to a third round for just the second time in his career before improving to 10-0 with another knockout-victory.

Djorden Santos On The Hunt For Back-To-Back Upsets

Also a UFC contract winner on DWCS in 2024, Santos will be looking to score a major upset when he and Susurkaev square off at UFC 328.

Djorden Santos (red gloves) fights Ozzy Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Brazilian brought a 9-1 record into his DWCS matchup with Cage Warriors star Will Currie and became one of the increasingly-rare fighters to get a contract offer after winning by decision. Santos’ promotional debut at UFC 313 saw him come up short against Ozzy Diaz, but “Shakur” secured his first UFC win last October when he got his hand raised by unanimous decision and upset Danny Barlow.

Danny Barlow (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

UFC 328 will also feature the return of another fast-rising middleweight in Ateba Gautier, and hopefully fight fans will get an update regarding the card’s main event at some point in the near future.

UFC 328 Fight Card

• Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta



• Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley



• Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz



• Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio



• Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa



• Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos