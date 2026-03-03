UFC KO Artist Gets Return Fight News Alongside Location Confirmation for UFC 328

The news of a confirmed location for UFC 328 on May 9 was accompanied by a couple of fight announcements that are sure to get fans hyped for the event.

After the UFC kicked off 2026 and its new deal with Paramount with back-to-back numbered events in January, combat sports fans have been treated to a run of UFC Fight Night cards that will end this weekend when UFC 326 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The promotion recently announced that a fight between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg for the now-vacant light heavyweight belt will headline a UFC 327 card in Miami that also features a flyweight title bout between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, and this week Higor Ciconello confirmed the rumor that the promotion will return to Newark, NJ on May 9 for UFC 328.

Marco Tulio vs. Roman Kopylov Set As First UFC 328 Fight

Along with confirmation that UFC 328 will take place in Newark, Ciconello also reports that the card will feature a middleweight contest between Marco Tulio and Roman Kopylov.

Tresean Gore (red gloves) fights against Marco Tulio (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A contract winner on the 2024 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Tulio began his UFC career with back-to-back knockouts over Ihor Potiera and Treasean Gore. The Brazilian got a step up in competition last November when he took on former Cage Warriors titleholder Christian Leroy Duncan, who stopped Tulio with strikes in the second round.

Roman Kopylov (red gloves) fights Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“Matuto” will get a big chance to rebound from that setback when he takes on Koyplov at UFC 328. The longtime UFC veteran currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after dropping decisions to former title challenger Paulo Costa and Gregory Rodrigues, but Kopylov has scored knockouts in five out of his six Octagon victories.

Ateba Gautier Returns At UFC 328 For Rebooked Ozzy Diaz Matchup

Carrying on what will likely be a busy slate of UFC 328 fight announcements in the coming weeks, Marcel Dorff reports that the Newark card will also see Ateba Gautier return to face Ozzy Diaz in another middleweight contest.

Ateba Gautier (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Still just 23 years old, Gautier established himself as a rising star with three-straight first-round knockouts after stopping the formerly undefeated Yura Naito on Dana White’s Contender Series. “The Storm” most recently competed at UFC 324 and took a unanimous decision over Andrey Pulyaev, which marked the first time the Cameroonian had gone the distance since the very start of his professional MMA career.

Djorden Santos (red gloves) fights Ozzy Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Gautier was previously scheduled to meet Diaz at UFC 320 last October, and the former LFA titleholder will be looking to scored a sizeable upset on May 9 when he makes his third UFC appearance opposite "The Storm" after picking up his first Octagon win against Djorden Santos at UFC 313 last year.