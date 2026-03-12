Ex-UFC Champ Seeks Title Shot in Banger New UFC Fight Night Main Event

The UFC Fight Night card scheduled for April 25 reportedly has a new main event that features one of the promotion’s former champions.

Set to take place at the Meta APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV in between UFC Fight Night events in Canada and Australia, UFC Vegas 116 was originally supposed to be headlined by a pivotal welterweight clash between top contenders Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley.

Following a report from Léo Guimaraes that a huge featherweight matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal had been added to the event, @MagicM_MMABets reports that Sterling vs. Zalal will headline UFC Vegas 116 and Brady vs. Buckley has been moved to UFC 328 on May 9.

Aljamain Sterling On The Hunt For Second UFC Title

A former UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling successful defended the promotion’s 135 lbs. belt on three occasions but decided to move up to the featherweight division after relinquishing his title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling (red gloves) reacts after defeating Henry Cejudo (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Sterling’s time as a featherweight got off to a strong start, as the 36-year-old defeated perennial top contender Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 before being booked for a potential title eliminator fight against undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev. That fight was originally scheduled for UFC 307 before a Sterling injury pushed it to UFC 310, where Evloev extended his unbeaten record when he defeated “Funk Master” via unanimous decision.

Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sterling’s only outing of 2025 saw him make the trip over to Shanghai for a co-main event matchup with two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, who missed weight ahead of the bout before he dropped a five-round decision to the former bantamweight titleholder.

Youssef Zalal Is Unbeaten During Second UFC Run

Now ranked as the featherweight division’s #5 contender and on the cusp of a title shot, Sterling will be tasked with ending Zalal’s lengthy win streak when the pair headline UFC Vegas 116 on April 25.

Youssef Zalal (blue gloves) before the fight against Josh Emmett (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Currently ranked two spots below Sterling at #7, Zalal has been on an absolute tear since rejoining the UFC in 2024. “The Moroccan Devil” exited the UFC in 2022 after an initial run that saw him go 3-3-1, but he’s now won eight-straight fights and has stopped four out of five UFC opponents after he returned to the promotion two years ago.

Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Youssef Zalal (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC London main event between Evloev and Lerone Murphy still looks to be the clear title eliminator the featherweight division, but the winner of Sterling vs. Zalal would also have a strong case to potentially challenge UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC Vegas 116 Fight Card

• Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal



• Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico



• Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos



• Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards



• Jafel Filho vs. Lucas Rocha



• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague



• Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey



• Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti



• Allen Frye Jr. vs, Max Gimenis