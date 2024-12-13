MMA Knockout

VICE TV Docuseries ‘Dark Side of the Cage’ Explores the Most Infamous Stories in MMA

The first season of the MMA docuseries will feature episodes on Ronda Rousey, Nick Diaz and more UFC stars.

Christopher De Santiago

VICE TV

From the creators of Dark Side of the Ring comes an all-new MMA docuseries.

After five seasons of covering the darkest days of pro wrestling, VICE TV will premiere Dark Side of the Cage - a series that "cuts through the glamour and glory of MMA" with untold stories heard from a multitude of familiar fighters and personalities.

December 30, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey leaves with her mother AnnMaria DeMars follwing her loss against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first season of Dark Side of the Cage will feature episodes on the likes of Nick Diaz, Ronda Rousey, Diego Sanchez, Kimbo Slice, 'War Machine', Matt Hughes, and Evan Tanner as well as the rise and fall of PRIDE and The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC's ongoing reality TV show.

Delving into MMA's most controversial and infamous stories, the series offers a range of exclusive interviews from legendary fighters such as former UFC Champions Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, and more.

"When the fighting ends, the real battles begin..." Watch the new trailer for Dark Side of the Cage below, which comes out Jan. 8 on VICE TV.

Published
