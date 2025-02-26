Watch Alex Pereira spar Action Bronson before UFC 313 fight with Magomed Ankalaev
Alex Pereira is training with all the bodies he can for Magomed Ankalaev.
Next week, Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title for a fourth time in the main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas. Coached by Plinio Cruz and former UFC Champion Glover Teixeira, "Poatan" has been training with the likes of grappling star Dillon Danis, even tuning his skills with Action Bronson one day.
If you know Action Bronson, you know he's a hardcore UFC fan, the hit American rapper attending every fight he can.
Action Bronson Trains With Alex Pereira
"Opportunity be knockin'", Action Bronson finally got the chance to spar with Pereira at his home gym in Connecticut. Bronson traded strikes with the former Glory kickboxing champion for three minutes, taking a few punches himself.
"THANK YOU TO THE LEGEND @alexpoatanpereira FOR LETTING ME STAND WITH HIM FOR 3 mins. THANK YOU BROTHER @pliniocruzmma FOR LETTING ME TRAIN AT HIS BEAUTIFUL FACILITY AND PASSING ON KNOWLEDGE. CHAMA," Bronson wrote on Instagram.
"Bro bouta write the most insane bar about this," one fan said of Action Bronson sparring the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.
"Alex stood across from Baklava and lived. Ankalaev is gonna be easy work," another fan joked.
