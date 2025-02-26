MMA Knockout

UFC’s Danny Barlow has '100 ways' to finish Sam Patterson: ‘Nobody can stand with me'

Undefeated Danny Barlow gives his honest assessment of Sam Patterson ahead of UFC Vegas 103.

Christopher De Santiago

UFC welterweight Danny Barlow says he can shut Sam Patterson's lights out in every which way.

Nicknamed "LeftHand2God" for his KO power, Barlow makes his third walk to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 103. Barlow says he's back to being healthy after dealing with injuries last year, winning his promotional debut with a broken arm at UFC 298.

"I Don't Think He Got Enough," Barlow On Next Opponent Sam Patterson

Barlow looks to improve to 10-0 in the UFC Apex when he comes across Sam Patterson (12-2-1), a Contender Series alumni like him riding back-to-back wins. Both men at a similar stage in their UFC careers, knockout artist Barlow doubts Patterson hangs with him for long.

"We all are professional fighters, so all us are supposedly killers. But I just feel like I don't think he got enough.'" Barlow told MMA Knockout. "I don't think he really bring nothing too different. I hope it's a challenge and I hope it's a good fight."

"I look at the people that they're fighting. He hasn't faced an opponent like me before. He fights smaller guys, shorter guys. He used to having the reach advantage. He used to having the size advantage and he a pretty big dude. But I'm big, too. I'm definitely capable of knocking anybody out, especially healthy."

Quote: Nobody Can Stand With Danny Barlow

Nowhere near 100% for his last fight against Nikolay Veretennikov because of injuries and a botched weight cut, Danny Barlow had 4 KO's in a row up until a decision victory. Days from his return, "LeftHand2God" believes he'll convert Sam Patterson into a wrestler once they enter the Octagon.

"I see a hundred ways to finish him," Barlow said of Patterson. "I feel like his only game plan is what everybody else's game plan was to do, is wrestle me. And he's not a wrestler, so I see like this gonna be less effective. I don't think nobody can stand with me."

"If he choose to stand with me, [I'll] pick him apart. If his durability not top-notch, then he going to sleep."

