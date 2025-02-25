Dan Hooker explains injury that cost him Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 313
About last night... lightweight contender Dan Hooker broke his left hand as well as the Internet with his official withdrawal from UFC 313.
Hooker Recalls Moment He Fractured His Hand
A match made in heaven, Hooker was scheduled to fight former BMF Champion Justin Gaethje next week in Las Vegas until a sparring session went wrong. Getting in his final rounds for his heavy-handed opponent, Hooker relives how his fight-costing injury came about.
Who should replace Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313?
"Just sparring last night as I do, just letting some hooks go, just throwing some bombs down range and just caught one of the boys on the top of the dome with my knuckle." Hooker told Sky Sport NZ.
"I didn't think much of it. They sent me off to get a CT scan."
The results revealed Hooker had fractured his left hand, "Hangman" joking he could still fight with the injury.
"I obviously still would fight," Hooker said with a laugh. "I'll be like, 'Hey, can I have one large glove and one 3XL?"
Hooker Hopes For Gaethje Fight 'Down The Road'
With Justin Gaethje waiting on a replacement opponent, Dan Hooker is on the road to recovery, optimistic that the fan-friendly fight will be run back eventually.
"We'll see if we can kick this fight down the road," Hooker said. "We'll just wait and see, baby. And it's just unfortunate that it was this close. Obviously gutted for all the fans that I know that were excited for this fight. That's probably the main thing. The lords of war were not happy."
