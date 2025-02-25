‘Stop trying to be Conor,’ Paddy Pimblett bashes Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move
Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria is making a 'big mistake' following in Conor McGregor's footsteps.
Both 7-0 in the UFC featherweight division, then-champ McGregor and Topuria have taken a similar path with their careers, "The Notorious" chasing a second belt in 2016 and Topuria relinquishing his featherweight title this last week, his plan to do the same.
Paddy "The Baddy" Predicts Topuria's Demise
There's no guarantees Topuria fights for the lightweight title next, but his move up has the contenders talking - and that includes Topuria's heated rival Paddy Pimblett.
Topuria and Pimblett have engaged in a couple of altercations over the years, their beef the byproduct of Pimblett's past comments on Georgian fighters.
"I want that fight," Pimblett said of Topuria in an interview with Round 8 Boxing. "Just to prove everyone wrong. He's a midget. He's not a lightweight. He shouldn't be fighting at lightweight. He s*** himself at lightweight and it's gonna be the downfall of his career."
Pimblett Wants To Fight Conor McGregor's 'Carbon Copy'
Topuria's currently undefeated at 16-0, nearly losing his perfect record in a one-off fight against Jai Herbert at lightweight back in March 2022. Topuria will be a shorter lightweight than most at 5'7".
"I'd just fight him anyway. I don't care," Pimblett continued. "Doesn't have to be a title fight. I just wanna fight him. I'm [proving] a lot of people wrong. I think he thinks he's better than he is."
"He's a carbon copy McGregor, he's got as much f****** charisma as a taco. He's got the same tattoo as McGregor on his chest and on his back. Stop trying to be Conor, lad. No one's Conor. Just be yourself."
A former foe of Topuria's, Max Holloway, called him a 'Conor McGregor copycat' in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 308.
Ilia Topuria's brother, Aleksandre, also shares an eerily similar back tattoo to McGregor, which others have pointed out.
On another note, Paddy Pimblett says champions should have to defend their titles three times in order to move up in weight. "The Baddy" personally wants Topuria to clear Alexander Volkanovski (again), Diego Lopes, and Movsar Evloev first before testing the waters against him and everybody else at 155lbs.
Pimblett is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on Apr. 12.
