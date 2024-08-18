Watch: UFC 305 Main Card Fighter Scores Ruthless Faceplant KO
Carlos Prates might be one of the best Dana White's Contender Series alumnus in recent memory.
Noche UFC Secures Backup Fighter for Sphere Show, Official UFC 306 Poster Released
'The Nightmare' faced his most formidable challenge yet at UFC 305 against former ranked contender Jingliang Li, a welterweight veteran who had never been knocked out in his 27-fight professional career. Despite this, Prates dismantled Li on the feet and knocked him out cold with a right hook in the second round. Watch the knockout below:
Experienced in professional Muay Thai, Prates used his 6'1" frame to pick and prod at Li from range. Prates applied pressure and mixed up his rhythm with off-steps and angle switching to overwhelm Li, sitting him down three times in the first round, and scoring the stunning right hook knockout in the second.
With this win, Prates extends his UFC winning streak to three, and his finishing streak to ten. He likely faces ranked opposition in his next appearance.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.