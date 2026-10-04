Why UFC 335 Is Can't-Miss MMA Featuring Huge Alex Pereira Comeback Fight

During Saturday night's UFC 332 event, which featured 11 knockouts in 14 fights and saw women's flyweight Natalia Silva become the division's new champion with a unanimous decision win against Wang Cong in the night's main event, another highly-anticipated card was finally unveiled.

As anticipated, during Kick creator Nina Drama's live stream, it was finally made official: former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira will cap off the year with a co-main event non-title five-rounder vs. Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared on stream to announce the fight after the stream finally met its threshold. Pereira had teased earlier in the week that a fight announcement was evident, thus living up to his teaser after all.

With the fight known already for Saturday, Dec. 12 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena to go alongside a "BMF" title tilt between champion Charles Oliveira and ex-featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, UFC fans should remain curious upon watching the UFC's end-of-year festivities.

Alex Pereira Remains on UFC Title Shot Doorstep

Jul 31, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Former UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight champ Alex Pereira during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pereira fell short of heavyweight gold with an interim title loss to Cyril Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June. The UFC may now recognize that the ex-champion may just need a stiff test to examine whether he deserves another title shot, hence the Pavlovich booking.

UFC Appears To Care a Lot Less About Starpower

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the last several weeks, it appeared UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland reportedly (and to his fans and followers) was going to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC 335. As of Saturday night, according to fellow MMA journalist Alex Behunin however, this may no longer be true (at least for now).

Sean Strickland was available and ready to go for UFC 335.

He had zero injuries from the crash — the UFC went in a different direction, per sources — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 4, 2026

"Sean Strickland was available and ready to go for UFC 335," Behunin wrote.

"He had zero injuries from the crash — the UFC went in a different direction, per sources."

Both men appear to still be willing to fight one another, whether for a world title or personal pride.

Nonetheless, the UFC's so-called "direction" means the last regular title fight will take place at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden come Saturday, Nov. 14.

Will UFC 335 Deliver?

(Zuffa LL)

It's a hard question, but a good one. The UFC has been a bit of a mini-hit during other broadcast eras. UFC CEO Dana White said Saturday during UFC 332 that Paramount could not be a better, more distinguished partner than in previous eras.

This question, however, can be saved for December fight night.