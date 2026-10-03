UFC 332: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang
The UFC returns to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT tonight (October 3) for a UFC 332 card that will crown a new women’s flyweight champion.
After Valentina Shevchenko vacated the women’s flyweight belt due to injury, Natalia Silva and Cong Wang will square off for the division’s vacant title in the headlining fight for UFC 332.
The co-main event features two-time UFC flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo take on Payton Talbott, who sent future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo into retirement his last time out in December.
UFC 332 Main Card Features Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut
The five-fight main card for UFC 332 will also see King Green attempt to extend his current winning streak to five fights when he takes on Esteban Ribovics.
At welterweight, Khaos Williams is set to welcome former KSW and ONE Championship star Roberto Soldic to the UFC.
The UFC 332 main card opens in the middleweight division, where Roman Kopylov will look to hand Ateba Gautier the first loss of his UFC career.
UFC 332 Preliminary Card Includes Nine Additional Fights
The featured prelim for UFC 332 takes place in the flyweight division and will see former The Ultimate Fighter contestant and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Imanol Rodriguez put his undefeated record on the line against Alden Coria.
Damian Pinas will also try and extend his streak of first-round finishes when he takes on Andrey Pulyaev, and Marcus McGhee will welcome Anthony Romero to the UFC after the latter fighter stepped in on very short notice to replace Benardo Sopaj.
Former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos also returns to face Alexander Hernandez, Johnny Walker makes his heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin, and longtime UFC veteran Court McGee will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time to face Eric Nolan.
UFC 332 Live Results & Highlights
Ribovics was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent Green.
The early prelims for UFC 332 kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass, followed by the regular prelim card on Paramount+ at 6:00 p.m. ET.
The main card action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on both Paramount + and CBS in The United States.
UFC 332 Main Card (Paramount+/CBS, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang – For the Vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics
Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldi
Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier
UFC 332 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
Alden Coria vs. Imanol Rodriguez
Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Marcus McGhee vs. Anthony Romero
Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand
UFC 332 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 4:00 p.m. ET)
Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker
Alexander Hernandez vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev
Jacobe Smith vs. Bruce Whitehead
Court McGee vs. Eric Nolan
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.