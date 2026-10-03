UFC 332: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang

The UFC returns to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT tonight (October 3) for a UFC 332 card that will crown a new women’s flyweight champion.

After Valentina Shevchenko vacated the women’s flyweight belt due to injury, Natalia Silva and Cong Wang will square off for the division’s vacant title in the headlining fight for UFC 332.

The co-main event features two-time UFC flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo take on Payton Talbott, who sent future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo into retirement his last time out in December.

UFC 332 Main Card Features Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut

The five-fight main card for UFC 332 will also see King Green attempt to extend his current winning streak to five fights when he takes on Esteban Ribovics.

King Green (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Terrance McKinney (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At welterweight, Khaos Williams is set to welcome former KSW and ONE Championship star Roberto Soldic to the UFC.

Khaos Williams (red gloves) fights Andreas Gustafsson (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC 332 main card opens in the middleweight division, where Roman Kopylov will look to hand Ateba Gautier the first loss of his UFC career.

UFC 332 Preliminary Card Includes Nine Additional Fights

The featured prelim for UFC 332 takes place in the flyweight division and will see former The Ultimate Fighter contestant and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Imanol Rodriguez put his undefeated record on the line against Alden Coria.

Alden Coria (red gloves) fights Stewart Nicoll (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Pinas will also try and extend his streak of first-round finishes when he takes on Andrey Pulyaev, and Marcus McGhee will welcome Anthony Romero to the UFC after the latter fighter stepped in on very short notice to replace Benardo Sopaj.

Marcus McGhee (blue gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos also returns to face Alexander Hernandez, Johnny Walker makes his heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin, and longtime UFC veteran Court McGee will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time to face Eric Nolan.

Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 332 Live Results & Highlights

Ribovics was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent Green.

The early prelims for UFC 332 kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass, followed by the regular prelim card on Paramount+ at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The main card action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on both Paramount + and CBS in The United States.

UFC 332 Main Card (Paramount+/CBS, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang – For the Vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldi

Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier

UFC 332 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Alden Coria vs. Imanol Rodriguez

Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Marcus McGhee vs. Anthony Romero

Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand

UFC 332 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker

Alexander Hernandez vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Jacobe Smith vs. Bruce Whitehead

Court McGee vs. Eric Nolan