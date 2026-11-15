3 Notable Nuggets Dana White Dropped After UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media following UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden, which saw Cyril Gane and Kayla Harrison successfully defend their UFC heavyweight and UFC women's bantamweight titles, respectively.

White was particularly impressed by the main event, as he personally scored the fight 4-1 in favor of Gane, but gained a newfound appreciation for Hokit and the way he fights.

"I give him nothing but respect for the fight that he fought tonight," White said of Hokit.

Outside of White's main event scorecard, here are three nuggets from his post-fight scrum that are worth monitoring moving forward.

1. What's Next for Josh Hokit?

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves)reacts after a heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane (red gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White didn't immediately address whether Hokit would earn a rematch, something the previously unbeaten heavyweight star tweeted following his loss to Gane. However, White said a fight between Gane and Alex Pereira would be "fun", should Pereira beat Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event at UFC 335 in Las Vegas next month.

2. No Plans for UFC to Hold Numbered Events in NYC Anywhere Than MSG

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) is interviewed by after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were rumblings that the promotion could return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time in over six years, but White shut down that 2027 possibility following the event. Briefly elaborating, White cited "COVID's ***", which stemmed from the UFC having to postpone its 2020 UFC 249 event, which was eventually moved to May in Jacksonville, FL., instead.

White recalled telling arena officials, "Don't do this to me," as in, "Do not cancel Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson" – the orginally scheduled lightweight title fight for that event.

The UFC has not returned since. For the time being, at least, Madison Square Garden is its permanent home as a primary venue in NYC for its annual November event.

Dana White Open to UFC Paris Event With Cyril Gane Headlining

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Gane finally winning the UFC's heavyweight title, White said the promotion would consider bringing a numbered event to Paris, France, adding that his status as champion "doesn't hurt." White added that Tom Aspinall's absence, which is now approaching 13 months, is simply a matter of Aspinall telling the promotion when he can compete.

"When he's ready, he'll call us," White said.

It's unclear when Gane would fight again. However, if the UFC wants to wait for a healthy Aspinall, the rematch is very much alive, as Aspinall would attempt to regain the title he never lost.

For now, we'll see what's ahead.