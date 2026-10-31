Why UFC Fans Are Frustrated by Islam Makhachev’s Latest Comments

No, Islam Makhachev isn't fighting any time soon. In fact, the incumbent UFC welterweight champion hinted at retirement in a recent post, doubling down on his decision to sit out of fighting until Summer 2027.

UFC fans expected Makhachev's return late this year or in early 2027. They were surprised to see Michael Morales taking on Carlos Prates for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 336 in January, suggesting Makhachev couldn't compete for one reason or another.

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When probed about Makhachev's absence, UFC CEO Dana White claimed, "He was slated for January, and then said, 'I don't want to fight until after Ramadan.'"

'Next Fight is One of My Last,' Islam Makhachev Hints Retirement Plans

Makhachev stoked the flames in Tweets, remarking, "As soon as we find out who the real contender is, we'll be right back!!!"

He continued in another message, "My next fight is one of my last in my career," Makhachev wrote. "They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in the world."

My next fight is one of the last in my career.



They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me.



So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world. pic.twitter.com/bQSw97TzNe — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 30, 2026

His message drew backlash from MMA fans.

"You're just scared of taking a knee to the mouth from Prates," One wrote.

"You could also prove that to the world by just fighting them instead of waiting an entire year between fights, but then the PED cycle wouldn't work out, huh?" Another accused Makhachev of using performance-enhancing drugs in his off-time.

UFC's Best Fighter is Inactive

Makhachev's long UFC career has been marred by inactivity and numerous cancellations, including ten cancelled fights in 19 appearances. These cancellations have come to some benefit to Makhachev, as he narrowly avoided top-contender fights with Rafael dos Anjos (twice) and Beneil Dariush; the latter was replaced by King Green, who secured Makhachev a title fight.

His highly-anticipated rematch with Arman Tsarukyan in early 2025 was scrapped on a day's notice, and he set the lightweight title defense record against Renato Moicano instead. Makhachev has fought twice since January 2025.

When you're as inactive as Makhachev, what fans want least is picking and choosing fights. His battle with Ian Machado Garry was the first time Makhachev fought his division's No. 1 contender since Oliveira in 2022, and it was satisfying. But, opinions change quickly. Sitting on the belt only adds to the frustration, which helps explain why the UFC created the interim title fight.