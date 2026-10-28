UFC Legend Takes Huge Stance on Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volkanovski GOAT Debate

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping did not mince words when recapping UFC 333 from last Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Bisping posted a new video to his YouTube channel dissecting the event, and was highly-complimentary of Alexander Volkanovski's TKO stoppage against Movsar Evloev.

In the same vein, Bisping was quick to bring up the contrast between Volkanovski and current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Bisping said comparing both of them is tough to do, but gave the edge to Volkanovski in one critical category: activity.

🤔Michael Bisping praises Alex Volkanovski while criticising Islam Makhachev for avoiding fights



"He's a fighter's fighter [on Volk]. He steps up. He stays busy. He's not one of these guys doing an Islam, fighting once a year and then picking and choosing who he fights and… pic.twitter.com/VUO0ei6pKK — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 28, 2026

Michael Bisping Has High Praise for Alexander Volkanovski

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a fighter's fighter [on Volk]," Bisping said. "He steps up. He stays busy. He's not one of these guys doing an Islam, fighting once a year and then picking and choosing who he fights and letting contenders face one another."

Bisping isn't far off. Volkanovski fought twice this year, beating Diego Lopes in late January and ending Evloev's 20-fight unbeaten MMA run just nine months later.

Last year, Volkanovski fought only once, in a vacant featherweight title fight against Lopes at UFC 314 in Miami, FL, where he regained the title after Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight.

Meanwhile, Makhachev also fought twice last year, as his final lightweight fight took place at UFC 311 in Inglewood, CA, before winning the welterweight title at UFC 322 against then-champion Jack Della Maddalena in November to begin a new stint at 170 pounds.

Regardless of Bisping's comments, the facts are clear. Makhachev beat Volkanovski on two occasions (UFC 284 and UFC 294), despite their second fight being a short-notice in Oct. 2023, where Makhachev won by TKO.

The Case for Alexander Volkanovski's GOAT Status

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of letting up, Volkanovski kept going with a quick turnaround against Ilia Topuria. Although he eventually lost his title, it led him to the conversation MMA fans are currently in the midst of: who is the greatest featherweight in MMA history?

Some argue it's Volkanovski. Others give it to Conor McGregor, due in large part to MMA's global success after he boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Aug. 2017, while another category sees Jose Aldo's 10-year unbeaten run as enough to give him the nod.

Transitioning back to the present, the debate will live on for years to come. At the end of the day, Bisping, an Ultimate Fighter winner and eventual champion, was never thought of the same way when it came to his career.

As an outsider now, Bisping can recall activity vs. inactivity, as he was proof of having to earn every opportunity presented to him.