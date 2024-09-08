Women's UFC Phenom Batters Ex-Champ in Co-Main Fight
Natalia Silva extended her UFC winning streak with a dominant performance over ex-strawweight champion Jessica Andrade on September 8.
Silva and Andrade squared off in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady, and nobody could have anticipated the disparity in skill. Silva's soundly outstruck Andrade across three rounds, prodding away with a sharp jab and a plethora of flashy kicks.
With this victory, Silva extends her UFC winning streak to six. She burst onto the scene in 2022 with a decision win over now-contender Jasmine Jasudavicius and went on to claim the first spinning back kick KO in women's flyweight history.
Expect a No. 5 ranking next to Silva's name this time next week.
Andrade vs. Silva round-by-round
Andrade applied her patented pressure, but struggled with Silva's shot selection. Silva's straight shots were beating Andrade's looping attacks every time, and Andrade was floored by a side kick in round one. In the second round, Andrade's pressure waned and Silva took the center of the Octagon, peppering her adversary with shots.
Silva sealed round two with a crisp right hand that visibly hurt Andrade's left eye. In the third, Andrade tried to apply more pressure but Silva began to pull away with more activity. She nullified Andrade's short combinations by applying the Thai clinch and working Andrade up close. No amount of urgency from Andrade would win her the fight as Silva glided around the Octagon stabbing her with jabs and taking her off rhythm with her dynamic kicks.
Silva wins the fight with 30-27's across the board.
