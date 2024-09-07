Dustin Poirier Confirms "Last Fight" UFC Return Plans
Dustin Poirier has one more fight left in him, after all.
The former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion's career was put into question following his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June, marking his third failed attempt at the undisputed title.
In the moment, Poirier didn't know if this was the last dance for him. Months removed from result, the American seems to have his mind all made up regarding his next move.
Instead of retiring off a loss to the best lightweight in the world, the 35-year-old Poirier has decided he wants to fight one final time.
"I will," Poirier responded to a fan on the topic of making that walk again. "Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day."
"1 more walk baby girl," Poirier wrote on 'X' of his daughter Parker, who was present for his last fight against Makhachev in New Jersey.
Dustin Poirier has been talking about retiring from MMA for years, with the decision finally coming into fruition for his next fight - win, lose or draw.
"The Diamond" has fought just about everybody as both a featherweight and lightweight contender. from Max Holloway twice to Conor McGregor three times. Of course, that's only scratching the surface of what has been a long list of names Poirier has fought, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje (x2), Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, and many more.
With that said, who will be Poirier's last dance partner? Well, it's certainly not Colby Covington, who Poirier despises so much he won't let him make a dollar off him. "The Diamond" has approved of other names such as Nate Diaz and Alexander Volkanovski, along with 'BMF' trilogies vs. Max Holloway and Gaethje, he said on the Anik & Florian Podcast.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.