WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Go-Home Show Before Money in the Bank 2024
The final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2024 goes down tonight, and here is a preview.
Tonight's episode of the blue brand will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It's the same venue that will host tomorrow's MITB PLE.
SmackDown will feature the aftermath of The Bloodline turning on "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman. Solo Sikoa was expecting Heyman to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief on last week's episode of SmackDown, but when he refused, The Bloodline attacked Paul and put him through the announce table.
What will The Bloodline have to say after taking out the Hall of Fame manager?
WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 PREDICTIONS: DOES DREW MCINTYRE GET REDEMPTION?
WWE SmackDown Preview - Big Championship Match
Fans watching SmackDown tonight will also witness a title match. It'll be A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) taking on DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
There's more tag team action to sink your teeth into this evening. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Plus, The Street Profits are set to mix it up with Pretty Deadly.
Check back on the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage, as we'll be providing you live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 START TIME, DATE, CARD, & THE BLOODLINE VS. TEAM CODY RHODES
