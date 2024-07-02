WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Start Time, Date, Card, & The Bloodline vs. Team Cody Rhodes
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 goes down this weekend, and we've got you set with watch info.
The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will play host to this year's MITB PLE. We will find out who will secure the men's and women's Money in the Bank briefcases. WWE's last PLE was Clash at the Castle back on June 15th, and fans in Toronto will try to match the energy from the crowd in Glasgow this Saturday.
It's another loaded WWE show, so let's get into the watch details.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Time & Date
Fans in the United States can breathe easy this go-around, as Money in the Bank will have a regular start time of 7 p.m. ET on July 6th. The show will air live on the Peacock streaming service.
The countdown show will begin at 5 p.m. ET and will air live and free. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be posting the live feed on Saturday.
Match Lineup
Here is the match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2024 (in no order):
- Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men's Money in the Bank ladder match
- Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women's Money in the Bank ladder match
- Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship*
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline
* - If Damian Priest loses, he must leave The Judgment Day. If Seth Rollins loses, he can't compete for the World Heavyweight Championship again during Priest's title reign
Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage this Saturday for live coverage of Money in the Bank 2024. We'll be bringing you live results and video highlights throughout the night.
