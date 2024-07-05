WWE Legend Confirms Major Role at Money in the Bank 2024 in Toronto
One WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear at the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE this Saturday.
This year's MITB event will take place in Toronto, and WWE is bringing in a Canadian legend. This iconic figure was a seven-time WWE Women's Champion. She entered the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2013.
It's time to rock and roll, as Trish Stratus will make her presence felt at Money in the Bank 2024.
Trish Stratus Will Appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2024
In a post on her official website, Trish Stratus confirmed that she will be the host of this year's MITB show. Stratus figures to be a massive fan favorite since Toronto, Ontario, Canada is the place she calls home.
Stratus had dropped a teaser on July 4th before releasing the full reveal video on Friday to announce her role at Money in the Bank.
Recently during a Q&A panel hosted by Going Ringside, Stratus said that both her and Lita don't consider themselves retired. While the two have long walked away from full-time roles, Stratus said that both her and Lita live by the "stay ready" mantra.
That much is clear now that the WWE Universe will get a dose of "Stratusfaction" once again.
