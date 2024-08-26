WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, Randy Orton Appears
The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before Bash in Berlin 2024 goes down tonight.
Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI will play host to tonight's show, and it will be a loaded edition of the red brand. Chad Gable of American Made will look to finally get one over on The Wyatt Sicks. To do that, he will need to defeat Uncle Howdy in singles action tonight.
There's certainly more action to sink your teeth into, as there will be two triple threat tournament matches.
WWE RAW TONIGHT: TWO MASSIVE MATCHES WITH POTENTIAL TITLE IMPLICATIONS ANNOUNCED
WWE Raw Results: Tournament Matches, Randy Orton Appears
Also on tap for WWE Monday Night Raw will be Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Pete Dunne vs. Xavier Woods vs. The Miz. The winners of both matches will move on in the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Also, ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin 2024, Randy Orton will be appearing on WWE Raw. What will "The Viper" have to say just before he attempts to become a 15-time world champion?
The big boys will also be in action, as Bronson Reed will collide with Braun Strowman. Last week, Strowman saved The Miz from a vicious post-match beating at the hands of Reed. What will happen when these two titans lock horns?
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight. We'll be with you for results and video highlights throughout the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Make sure you're refreshing this page for live updates.
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.