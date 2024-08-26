WWE Officials Overjoyed with Two Friday Night SmackDown Stars Amid TV Feud
The WWE brass appear to be giving rave reviews to two Friday Night SmackDown superstars.
While WWE is known for having segments to advance storylines, two talented stars have let most of their storytelling play out in the ring. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have been able to keep fans invested in their feud without having to do much talking. The two have been trying to prove who is the better in-ring performer, and Andrade has the nod thus far at 2-1.
The program between both talents has turned some heads with WWE's movers and shakers.
BREAKING: FORMER WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR DEBUTS AT AEW ALL IN 2024 PPV
WWE SmackDown Stars Andrade and Carmelo Hayes Praised Backstage
A new report from Fightful reveals that WWE officials are happy with the performances of Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. It was noted that the higher-ups are pleased with how Andrade and Hayes have grabbed the attention of the audience despite having multiple TV matches in a short period of time.
It was also mentioned in the report that it was widely expected that both men would be able to get their feud over in the ring due to how talented they are.
The fourth match in this series will be taking place on the August 30th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
AEW ALL IN 2024 RESULTS: BRYAN DANIELSON'S CAREER CONTINUES AFTER WINNING WORLD TITLE
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.