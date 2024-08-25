BREAKING: Former WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Debuts at AEW All In 2024 PPV
A former WWE superstar, who last performed for the company on the Monday Night Raw brand, made a surprise appearance at AEW All In 2024.
Days before the All In pay-per-view, a report from Fightful surfaced revealing that former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet, signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Word also spread that the high flyer was on his way to London for a potential appearance at AEW's biggest show of the year.
As it turns out, Ricochet is indeed All Elite, and he gave fans in London plenty to cheer about.
Ricochet Appears at AEW All In 2024
During the Casino Battle Royale match, Ricochet entered as the number 10 entrant.
Ricochet's last WWE appearance was back in June. An angle was shot on Monday Night Raw that saw Bron Breakker hit an Oklahoma Slam on Ricochet onto a car windshield.
Ricochet was sent off in an ambulance to end the segment. Some wondered if WWE was using the angle as a way to open the door for the high flyer to continue his feud with Bron, but Ricochet is All Elite.
