WWE Raw Tonight: Two Massive Matches with Potential Title Implications Announced
Two big matches have been added to tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Tonight's edition of the red brand takes place inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. It's a stacked show just five days before the Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE. WWE has announced two major triple threat matches with potential championship implications.
Six superstars will have the chance to advance in the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Two Triple Threat WWE IC Tournament Matches Added to Monday Night Raw
Bron Breakker captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship back at SummerSlam 2024, and Raw GM Adam Pearce is seeking a worthy challenger for the son of the dog-faced gremlin. Tonight, Pete Dunne, The Miz, and Xavier Woods will collide in a triple threat match in the opening round of the IC title tournament.
In the other triple threat match, Jey Uso battles Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross.
Be sure to peep the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for live WWE Monday Night Raw results this evening beginning at 8 p.m. ET. We'll be bringing you live updates and video highlights throughout the night, which is a big go-home episode before Bash in Berlin 2024.
